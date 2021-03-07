Visit St. Clement’s Island on Maryland Day

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, March 7, 2021 · Leave a Comment

Celebrate the founding of Maryland at the state’s birthplace at St. Clement’s Island with free admission to the museum all day and free water taxi rides to the island from 10 am to 5 pm March 25.

In light of the continuing pandemic, the ceremony will be virtual this year. Tune in to the St. Clement’s Island Museum’s Facebook page at noon to view a special video produced just for 2021.

The museum is at 38370 Point Breeze Road, Colton’s Point.

Call 301-769-2222 for more information.