Visions of Verses Celebrates Artists, Poets

Multiple organizations are working together to present an event celebrating art and all of its facets during Visions of Verses on Saturday, April 13, at the calvART Gallery in Prince Frederick.

The College of Southern Maryland is working with the Arts Council of Calvert County and the gallery to present this event from 5 to 8 pm at the gallery at 110 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick.

Visions of Verses is an annual celebration of the value of art in our lives. The program features a display of paintings by calvART Gallery member artists, as well as a reading by Southern Maryland poets. The poets will be reading poetry inspired by those paintings.

The event is free and open to the public. The Visions of Verses show runs from April 10 to May 5. The Maryland State Arts Council is also a sponsor.

The Arts Council of Calvert County is the official Calvert County arts organization, designated by the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners. The organization is funded by support from the commissioners, private donations and gifts, and fundraising activities, as well as a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, which is dedicated to cultivating a vibrant cultural community where the arts can thrive.

As an agency of the state of Maryland, the Maryland State Arts Council provides financial support and technical help to non-profit organizations, units of government, colleges, and universities for arts activities. Funding for the MSAC is also received from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.

The Maryland State Arts Council grantees generate $1.32 billion in economic activity in the state and support 16,624 jobs and $56 million in state and local tax revenue, according to the report Economic Impact of the Arts in Maryland: FY 2016.

For more about the College of Southern Maryland, visit its Leader member page.