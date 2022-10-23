Virtual Food Security Town Hall

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, October 23, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership Food Security Subcommittee is hosting a public town hall on Oct. 26, 2022, to learn more about what food insecurity looks like in St. Mary’s County.



The event is open to the public and will be held virtually on Wednesday, October 26 from 1:00-2:00 p.m. If you are available and would like to attend please RSVP and request an invite by filling out this form. We look forward to you joining us!

