Virtual Ceremony to Commemorate 9/11

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, September 10, 2020

Foundation 4 Heroes will hold a 9/11 commemoration ceremony at the St. Mary’s County Governmental Center in Leonardtown on Friday, September 11, 2020. The ceremony is in observance of the anniversary of events that took place in 2001.

The ceremony will not be open to the public but all are encouraged to watch the live stream beginning at approximately 9 pm on the Foundation 4 Heroes Facebook page.

The group will pay tribute to the 9/11 victims by reciting each of the names of the 2,977 people who perished in New York, Washington, DC, and Shanksville, PA. Twin beams of light will be beamed skyward beginning at 9:11 pm, symbolically referencing the New York City Twin Towers that were destroyed in the attacks. If you are the vicinity of the governmental center and/or the Leonardtown area during this time, you may see the beams of light.

Jay Lipoff, founder and president of the nonprofit Foundation 4 Heroes, said, “This ceremony is to honor those who died as well as those who were involved in search, rescue, and recovery. It is a privilege and honor to put together this remembrance in St. Mary’s County.”

“We must always remember and honor those who lost their lives in these terrible events. St. Mary’s County wasn’t spared,” said St. Mary’s County Commissioner President Randy Guy said. “So, each year this date is etched on our hearts and minds, too.”

For more information, contact Mr. Lipoff at Drjay@f4heroes.com or 315-345-5437, or the county’s public information office at 301-475-4200, ext. 1342.