Vintage Source Flea-Market Style!

Posted by Mallory Lengel on Thursday, July 18, 2013 · 1 Comment

Posted by The Vintage Source

Bay Leader

This weekend The Vintage Source will be open Saturday and Sunday 8am-4pm for their semi-annual flea market. With over 20 vendors and catering by Guazzo this is a can’t miss weekend event!

The ladies at Vintage Source had two extra weeks to stock up and refinish all kinds of cool items, from butcher-block tables to bed frames to gilt mirrors.

Guazzos will be offering an extended menu, including Grilled Cheese Steaks, Hamburgers, Hot Dogs, Crab Claw and Crawdad Salad, Icy treats, iced coffee and more!

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ms16SZKMm8Q]

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8GpruEWtPk]

[youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iMJgr3F2Kq8]