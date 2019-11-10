Veterans Day Closings Announced

All St. Mary’s County government administrative offices will be closed Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in observance of Veterans Day. Offices will reopen for normal business hours Tuesday, Nov. 12.

The St. Andrew’s Landfill, the six convenience centers and St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will be open for normal business hours on Monday, Nov. 11.

All convenience centers and STS will be open for their normal business hours on Nov. 10 and 12. The St. Andrew’s Landfill will be closed on Nov. 10.

The Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will not operate on Nov. 11. SSTAP returns to normal operating hours on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

All three branches of the St. Mary’s County Library (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park) will be closed Nov. 11. The Lexington Park Library will be open from 1 to 5 pm on Nov. 10.

The three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern) will be closed Nov. 11 and there will be no home-delivered meal service.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park in Piney Point will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 11.