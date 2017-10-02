Vendors Sought for Bluegrass for Hospice

Bluegrass for Hospice-2017 is seeking vendors for this year’s event. The concert will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, at the Flat Iron Farm in Great Mills, Maryland. The event will run from noon until 8 pm and will feature bluegrass music all day with door prizes and a silent auction.

Interested vendors may request a vendor application by calling 301-737-3004 or downloading one here. The deadline for requesting a space is Oct. 20, 2017.

Flat Iron Farm is on Highway to Heaven Lane.

Starting at noon Oct. 28, the family event will feature a full day of fun with music, raffles, silent auction, and door prizes. Among the acts to perform will be Sister Sadie, The Virginia Ramblers, The Martin Brothers, The Patuxent Brothers, 15 Strings, The Dixie Ramblers, Recycled Bluegrass, and Bubby Abell & Spoon Creek.

Presented by Jay and Michelle Armsworthy, Bluegrass for Hospice benefits the Hospice of St. Mary’s Hospice House.

Last year’s Bluegrass for Hospice in October, hosted at Flat Iron Farm raised $38,298.91. In the eight years the bluegrass concert has been in existence, 2016 was the best yet, Mr. Armsworthy said. The event has raised $192,000 in total for Hospice of St. Mary’s.

Some of the sponsors for the 2017 event include Karen and John Garner, John Felicitas and Christine Wray, Jan Barnes, Imagine Technology & Management, La Quinta Inn & Suites, Bob Taylor Engineering, McGrew Equipment Co., Chief’s Bar, Danny Miedzinski & Son LLC, ABC Liquors and Lounge, Hollyrock Customs, Proflex Physical Therapy, Winters Heating & Cooling, Patuxent Dental, MetroCast, Indian Bridge Kennels & Suites Inc., Luke M. Morgan DDS & Associates, Dugan, McKissick, & Longmore LLC, Hancock Refrigeration Co. Inc., Three Mules Welding Supply, Quality Built Homes, Guy Distributing Co. Inc., Stanley and Joanie Williams, Jahn Corporation, IAMAW-William W. Winpisinger Educational Technology Center (Placid Harbor), A&T Enterprises, John R. Bean Construction & Home Improvement ‘N’ Stuff, W.M. Davis Inc., Eagle Systems, Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Cedar Point Federal Credit Union, The Dorsey Law Firm, Taylor Gas Company, Turtle Banjo Company, A&G Electric LLC, Ernie and Anne Bell, Salsa’s Mexican Cafe, Donna’s Tax Service, Avian LLC, St. Mary’s Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Askey, Askey & Associates CPA LLC, C&C Plumbing & Septic Inc., Stephen D. Mattingly Insurance, State Farm Insurance and agent Philip C. Riehl, Southern MD Women’s Healthcare, J.F. Taylor Inc., Take It Easy Campground, Dean Lumber & Supply Co., Charles C. Reel MD, and Bell Boys Bus Service.

