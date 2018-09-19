Vendors Sought for Bluegrass for Hospice

Attention vendors: There’s still time to reserve a spot for Bluegrass for Hospice-2018.

The concert will be held Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, held at its traditional venue, Flat Iron Farm in Great Mills, Maryland, from noon until 8 pm. Bluegrass performers will provide music all day. There will be door prizes, a silent auction, and a wealth of vendors.

Interested vendors may request a vendor application by calling 301-737-3004 or downloading one here.

The annual Bluegrass for Hospice benefits The Hospice House of Hospice of St. Mary’s and is presented annually by Jay and Michelle Armsworthy, in the great barn at Great Mills Trading Post owner Bubby Knott’s Flat Iron Farm, located on Highway to Heaven Lane off Flat Iron Road in Great Mills, MD.

The event is held inside and is handicap accessible. Bring lawn chairs. There are outdoor bathroom facilities. In addition to the full day of music — bands listed below — there will be raffles; silent auctions, door prizes, and other vendors.

The donation of non-perishable food items will be appreciated. The donations will go to the Helping Hands Food Pantry.

Starting at noon Oct. 27, the family event will feature a full day of fun with music, raffles, silent auction, and door prizes. Among the acts to perform will be:

Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass

Highland Travelers

Jay Armsworthy & Eastern Tradition

David Norris & The Dixie Ramblers

15 Strings

The California Ramblers

Recycled Bluegrass

Bubby Abell & Spoon Creek

Bands are subject to change.

Tickets: $25 in advance/$30 at the gate. Children younger than 12 admitted free with a paid adult. You can purchase tickets online or by mail. To order by credit card through Brown Paper Tickets click here. For more information, phone 301-737-3004 or visit the Bluegrass for Hospice website.

To order by mail, send a check or money order made payable to “HOSPICE OF ST. MARY’S.” Mail to: P.O. Box 741, California, MD 20619,. Please include a self-address stamped envelope.

For more information about Great Mills Trading Post, visit its Leader member page.