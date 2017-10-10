Vendors Sought for Annmarie Halloween Event

Annmarie Sculpture Garden and Art Center in Solomons invites regional businesses, organizations, and community groups to participate in the 18th annual Annmarie Halloween in the Garden trick-or-treating event to take place from 11 am to 4 pm Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017.

Interested groups must submit a booth application form by Oct. 13, 2017. To participate, groups must agree to dress up in family-friendly costumes, decorate their booth, and hand out a treat to each child. Groups are also allowed to hand out family-friendly marketing materials to parents.

With attendance of more than 5,000, this is a great marketing and awareness building opportunity, and a great way to connect with the community.

Golden Pumpkin awards will be presented to the best decorated booths. There is no required booth fee, but a donation of $20 to $125 per application is encouraged. Proceeds from the event benefit the Holiday Food Basket Program, the Annmarie Scholarship Fund, and other Southern Maryland charities.

To learn more about the application process or the event, call 410-326-4640 or visit Annmarie Garden’s website linked to above.

About Annmarie Garden

An affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, Annmarie Garden is located in scenic Solomons, Maryland. The sculpture garden features a walking path that meanders through the forest past permanent and loaned sculpture, including more than 35 works of art on loan from the Smithsonian Institution and the National Gallery of Art. Annmarie Garden also presents a variety of award-winning special events, gallery shows, and engaging public art programs.

Annmarie Garden’s Studio School offers creative classes for all ages and abilities taught by a talented faculty. Annmarie Garden is conveniently located just off Route 2-4, on Dowell Road; open 9 am to 5 pm daily; the Murray Arts Building and Gift Shop are open 10 am to 5 pm daily.

