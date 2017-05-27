Vendor Fair Planned June 2 at Hospital

The MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary and Special Activities Committee will host a fundraiser that will allow the public to support local independent sales representatives and support the hospital at the same time. The hospital in Leonardtown will hold a Vendor Fair for independent reps from 10 am to 6 pm Friday, June 2, 2017. A rain date of June 9 has been set.

The new event is a co-fundraiser for the two committees open to both the public and hospital associates. When arriving to shop, look for the white tent on the main campus next to the front parking lot. The hospital is at 25500 Point Lookout Road.

Funds raised will be used for patient comfort equipment as well as to support associate activities.

Bonnie Trader, a longtime member of the hospital’s auxiliary, was excited to help organize the fair.

“We hope everyone will come out to shop and support their local hospital,” Ms. Trader said.

A non-refundable deposit of $20 is required for a vendor space and will be applied toward the 20 percent donation (gross proceeds from the day, including items pending delivery) to the MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary and SAC. The event is planned to have a wide variety of merchants selling everything from clothing and jewelry to specialty food and skin care.

Organizers encourage the community to follow MedStar St. Mary’s social media pages for updates on the Vendor Fair and to stop by the hospital for some spring shopping. Find the hospital on Facebook here and on Twitter @MedStarStMarys.

Current vendors scheduled to attend include, but are not limited to:

Accents Fashion Jewelry

Explore Couture

Perfectly Posh

Cruzin’ Cafe Food Truck

Scentsy

Crabby Corn

Mary Kay

LuLaRoe

Tupperware

Pampered Chef

Lip Sense

The hospital still has openings under the tent for interested vendors, crafters, consultants, and retailers. If you are a vendor, crafter, you know someone who might like to participate, please contact either Ms. Trader at 240-925-5383 or Traderbj@hotmail.com or Mary B. Cheseldine of the MSMH Special Activities Committee at 301-475-6453 or Mary.Cheseldine@medstar.net.

For more information and one-click access to a full list of resources available at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, visit their Leader member page.