USS Fitzgerald Is Now Back in the Water

USNI reports the USS Fitzgerald has left dry dock after more than a year of repairs at Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, MS. Heavily damaged after a June 2017 collision with a merchant ship that killed seven sailors, the destroyer is now back in the water to begin outfitting and testing to return to warfighting readiness.

Bell V-280 flies with a system that can see through aircraft, reports Defense News. Bell’s experimental V-280 Valor tiltrotor provides pilots and aircrew a 360-degree view through the skin of the aircraft.

Army secretary reveals weapons wish list for war with China and Russia, reports Defense One.

Computer hackers can now create a mirage of code on a CT scan creating bogus tumors or hiding real ones, all undetectable by experts, reports C4ISR.

Hundreds of thousands of federal employees will eventually receive their full, retroactive 2019 pay raise but most will see their 1.9 percent increase in this coming paycheck for the April 1-14 pay period, reports Federal Times. DefSec Patrick Shanahan launches a new task force on military sexual assault, reports Military.com to study and make recommendations on improving how the armed services handle and prosecute sex crimes.

A new enlisted education program seeks to place sailors in the fleet quicker, reports USNI. Ready, Relevant Learning will be computer-based and occur pier side and at points in a sailor’s career when various skills are needed, according to the service’s plan.

Trauma care is going digital in Afghanistan, hopefully saving lives — and paperwork, reports Air Force Times, a high resolution, digital documentation system at Craig Joint Theater Hospital at Bagram Airfield.

Here’s the new helmet that SOCOM operators will take into battle, reports Military Times, designed to provide ballistic protection and accommodate the newest hearing protection and head-mounted communications devices.

Commissary officials are expected to adjust the assortments of beer and wine based in the first 12 stores that currently sell it, before making any decisions about which stores will see the libations next, reports Military Times.

DoD warns troops about risks of using CBD products, reports Stars and Stripes.

President Donald Trump vetoes measure to end US involvement in Yemen war, reports Military Times. The veto — the second in Trump’s presidency — was expected, and Congress lacks the votes to override.

Contracts:

Agile Defense Inc., Reston, Virginia, has been awarded a $33,095,787 modification (P00043) to previously awarded task order HR0011-15-F-0002 for unclassified information technology services. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the task order to $172,149,790 from $139,054,004. Work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia, with an expected completion date of June 2020. Fiscal 2019 research and development funds in the amount of $20,741,665 are being obligated at time of award. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

