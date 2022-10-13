US’s Century in South China Sea

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Thursday, October 13, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership and Center for the Study of Democracy will host Greg Poling, senior fellow for Southeast Asia, director of the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative, and author of “On Dangerous Ground: America’s Century in the South China Sea,” on Oct. 25, 2022, 6 – 7 pm at St. Mary’s Hall, St. Mary’s College of Maryland. Registration is now open. You do not have to be a member of TPP to attend.

Gregory B. Poling directs the Southeast Asia Program and Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, where he is also a senior fellow. He is a leading expert on the South China Sea disputes and conducts research on US alliances and partnerships, democratization and governance in Southeast Asia, and maritime security across the Indo-Pacific. He is the author or coauthor of works on the South China Sea and US relations with Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Southeast Asia at large.

His writings have been featured in Foreign Affairs, Foreign Policy, the Wall Street Journal, and the Naval War College Review, among others. Mr. Poling received an MA in international affairs from American University and a BA in history and philosophy from St. Mary’s College of Maryland.

On Dangerous Ground: America’s Century in the South China Sea, evaluates US interests in the world’s most complex and dangerous maritime dispute.

REMINDER: Slides approved for release are posted on TPP’s Programs Resources page.

About The Patuxent Partnership:

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.