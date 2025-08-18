USMSM to Host Job Fair on Sept. 4

Looking for your next job or a fresh start in your career? Meet employers face-to-face at the St. Mary’s County Job Fair planned Thursday, September 4, 2025. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the event.

The job fair will be held from 10am to 1pm at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland SMART Building at 44219 Airport Road in California.

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect directly with hiring employers ready to meet you. Browse businesses, job openings, and links here.

What to Expect: A variety of open positions across industries, networking with hiring managers, and career resources and support.

Bring copies of your resume, dress professionally, and be ready to introduce yourself with confidence.

No registration required. Walk-ins welcome

Business registration: https://tccsmd.news/StMarysJobFair_BusRegistSept4

Jobseeker registration: https://tccsmd.news/StMarysJobFair_JobseekerRegSept4

