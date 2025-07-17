US Wants Drones as Dispensable as Bullets

A Green Beret assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) prepares to launch a first person view drone to be used for a raid operation during Exercise Trojan Footprint with Greek special operations forces near Nea Peramos, Greece, March 09, 2024. FPV drones are utilized for intelligence gathering which can potentially mitigate risk for an operation. Multinational operations and exercises, including Trojan Footprint, increase the ability of US partners to operate in a joint, high-intensity environment, improving readiness, responsiveness, and interoperability. (US Army photo by Sgt. David Cordova)

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

DefSec Pete Hegseth intends to field small drones, including weaponized types, across the entire US military, reports The War Zone. Certain smaller uncrewed aerial systems will now be treated as “consumables,” more akin to hand grenades and other kinds of ammunition than aircraft. Lower-level commanders also will now be able to procure smaller UASs directly, as well as authorize subordinates to operate them.

The memo from Hegseth establishing drones under 55 pounds as consumables rather than “durable property” builds on a July 6 White House executive order, reports Defense One. “There’s a chance for this to go really fast,” said Allan Evans, CEO of Unusual Machines, a company that manufactures drone parts.

Roughly 70 Florida National Guard troops have been deployed to the new immigration detention site in the Florida Everglades, dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz,” as the Trump administration leans harder on the military to enforce its nationwide immigration crackdown, reports Military.com. The Guardsmen, already on the ground and armed, will be “conducting base camp security,” according to Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell. The troops serve under the command of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Pentagon said Tuesday it is ending the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops in Los Angeles, nearly half of the soldiers deployed to deal with protests of Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. Roughly 4,000 National Guard soldiers and 700 Marines have been in LA since early June. Military.com reports that it isn’t yet clear what prompted the 60-day deployment to suddenly end, nor how long the rest of the troops will remain.

Pentagon to become rare-earth mining company MP Material’s largest stockholder, buying a 15% stake to fund construction of a magnet-making facility to reduce the US reliance on China, reports Defense One. China began limiting the availability of rare earth exports in April, following President Donald Trump’s higher tariffs on Chinese goods. China supplied about 70% of the US’ rare earth imports in 2023.

On the heels of DoD’s announcement of its $40 million investment in MP Materials, tech giant Apple announced a new $500 million agreement with MP Materials, which runs the only American rare-earth mine, to produce more of the powerful magnets used in iPhones as well as other high-tech products like electric vehicles, reports AP News.

Firing a top military lawyer would require a congressional notification that includes a substantive justification under a provision in the Senate’s version of this year’s National Defense Authorization Act. It marks Congress’ first concrete, bipartisan action in response to the Trump administration’s purge of the top uniformed lawyers for the Air Force, Army, and Navy earlier this year, says Military.com.

The Senate Armed Services Committee has greenlit $913.9 billion in defense spending for fiscal 2026, authorizing $32.1 billion more than the Pentagon’s budget request in order to fund additional investments in F-35s, shipbuilding, and munitions, reports Breaking Defense.

Service members are on track to get a 3.8% pay raise next year under versions of the annual defense policy bill moving through the House and Senate this month, reports Military.com.

The House of Representatives draft of the defense policy bill would require the Pentagon create and maintain a database of all commercial vendors involved in clandestine military operations, a move aimed at tightening oversight and reducing counterintelligence risks, reports NextGov.

In a party-line vote, Republican senators confirmed retired Army BRIG GEN Anthony Tata as the next under secretary for Personnel and Readiness. Tata’s nomination to a DoD policy position in Trump’s first administration derailed because of his inflammatory, public labeling of former President Barack Obama as a “terrorist leader” and a secret Muslim believer. SASC ranking member Jack Reed (D-RI) said, “Mr. Tata has a misguided and discriminatory view of military and civilian workforces he would oversee.”

Lockheed Martin has delivered the long-delayed software improvements on 72 F-35 jets to the US government, Reuters reports. The upgrade of software and hardware improvements includes better displays and processing power. Delays prompted the Pentagon to withhold $5 million per jet since last year.

The Army and Navy want the “right to repair” their own equipment, and US senators are seeking ways to allow that, reports Task & Purpose. Service members can often not fix a variety of equipment because of terms in the warranty under which it is used, or when defense contractors retain the intellectual property rights to the gear.

The US State Department cleared the potential sale of up to nine HH-60W helicopters to Norway for $2.6 billion, according to a notice from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. Breaking Defense reports the notification paves the way for a formal agreement between Oslo and Connecticut-based manufacturer Sikorsky for the sale, which would include up to 22 GE Aerospace T700 turboshaft engines, countermeasures, and other associated equipment.

President Trump explained, in an NBC interview last week, how US weapons will reach Ukraine to help fend off a recent escalation in Russia’s drone and missile attacks, reports Defense News. “So what we’re doing is,” Trump said, “the weapons that are going out are going to NATO, and then NATO is going to be giving those weapons [to Ukraine], and NATO is paying for those weapons.”

DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency, is hiring. NextGov reports that after much of the staff in the former US Digital Service — now DOGE — was laid off or left in the first six months of Trump 2.0, the cost-cutting unit is looking to fill 40 positions.

Military Times reports the Pentagon abruptly pulled several of its top officials from speaking this week at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, saying the forum’s organizers do not share values with the Defense Department.

The Social Security Administration is warning beneficiaries that those receiving their benefits via paper checks could see their payments disrupted as the agency implements a Trump administration deadline to wean the federal government off of paper checks by Sept. 30, reports NextGov.com. While 99% of SSA beneficiaries use direct deposit to get their benefits, over half a million people still get paper checks, according to agency data.

Maryland joined nearly two dozen states and the District of Columbia in suing the Trump administration for withholding billions in previously authorized education grants intended for K-12 and adult education programs, reports The Baltimore Sun. States learned on June 30 that the Department of Education was rescinding funds for six formula programs that, the attorneys general argue, violates laws, regulations, and the Constitution. In Maryland, $110 million is on the line.

Contracts:

Achuti LLC, Raleigh, North Carolina (W50S95-25-D-A001); Brantley Construction Services LLC, North Charleston, South Carolina (W50S95-25-D-A002); CMC Building Inc., Bolton, North Carolina (W50S95-25-D-A003); Collins Construction Services Inc., Savannah, Georgia (W50S95-25-D-A004); Driven Contractors LLC, Maxton, North Carolina (W50S95-25-D-A005); Etolin Strait Development Group LLC, Norfolk, Virginia (W50S95-25-D-A006); KMK Construction Inc., Jacksonville, Florida (W50S95-25-D-A007); Nisou Enterprises Inc., Farmington Hills, Michigan (W50S95-25-D-A008); Outside Box LLC, Richmond, Virginia (W50S95-25-D-A009); Southern Aire Contracting Inc., Jacksonville, Florida (W50S95-25-D-A010); and Trend Construction Inc., Deland, Florida (W50S95-25-D-A011), will compete for each order of the $49,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance, repair and construction. Bids were solicited via the internet with 21 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of July 14, 2030. US Property and Fiscal Office, South Carolina, is the contracting activity. (Awarded July 15, 2025)

Bowhead Weapons Development Solutions LLC, Springfield, Virginia, is awarded a $99,985,951 firm-fixed-price and cost-reimbursable, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide engineering, operations, and sustainment support to the sensitive compartmented information network program of record. Work will be performed in Quantico, Virginia (80.4%); Stafford, Virginia (6.4%); Albany, Georgia (2.2%); Camp Courtney, Okinawa (2.2%); Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (2.2%); Camp Pendleton, California (2.2%); Camp Smith, Hawaii (2.2%); and Washington, DC (2.2%) and is expected to be completed in May 2030. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-5(b)(4). Marine Corps System Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-25-D-0051).

QED Systems Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia, was awarded a single award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract (N0016725D0004) with a total potential value of $43,695,727 for alteration installation team services, which encompasses the procurement and/or fabrication, storage, kitting, transportation, and installation of modernization packages on various Navy boats and combatant craft. Performance will primarily occur at military facilities, with occasional execution at commercial sites, both within and outside the continental US. Specific locations and requirements will be identified at the delivery order level. The contract includes a five-year ordering period with no option periods. Funding for this contract will be obligated on a delivery order basis, utilizing fiscal 2025 and subsequent year appropriations, as available. Funds will be obligated at the time of each delivery order and will expire at the end of the applicable fiscal year in accordance with appropriation law. This requirement was competitively solicited via the Procurement Integrated Enterprise Environment and SAM.gov, receiving seven offers. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, Detachment Norfolk, is the contracting activity. (Awarded on July 14, 2025)

Alaska Marine Lines Inc., Seattle, Washington (HTC71124DW001); American President Lines LLC, Arlington, Virginia (HTC71124DW002); American Roll-On Roll-Off Carrier LLC, Ponte Verda Beach, Florida, (HTC71124DW003); Crowley Government Services Inc., Jacksonville, Florida (HTC71124DW004); Farrell Lines Inc., Norfolk, Virginia (HTC71124DW005); Federated Maritime LLC, Boca Raton, Florida (HTC71124DW006); Foss International Inc., Seattle, Washington (HTC71124DW007); Hapag-Lloyd USA LLC, Atlanta, Georgia (HTC71124DW008); Liberty Global Logistics LLC, Lake Success, New York (HTC71124DW009); Maersk Line Ltd., Norfolk, Virginia (HTC71124DW010); Matson Navigation Co. Inc., Oakland, California (HTC71124DW011); National Shipping of America LLC, San Francisco, California (HTC71124DW012); Northcliffe Ocean Shipping & Trading Co. Inc., St. Simons Island, Georgia (HTC71124DW013); Pasha Hawaii Holdings LLC, Honolulu, Hawaii, (HTC71124DW014); Patriot Contract Services LLC, Concord, California (HTC71124DW015); Schuyler Line Navigation Co. LLC, Annapolis, Maryland (HTC71124DW016); Sealift Inc. of Delaware, Oyster Bay, New York (HTC71124DW017); SeaTac Marine Services LLC, Seattle, Washington (HTC71124DW018); Superior Maritime Services Inc., Weston, Florida (HTC71124DW019); Tote Maritime Alaska LLC, Tacoma, Washington (HTC71124DW020); Tote Maritime Puerto Rico LLC, Jacksonville, Florida (HTC71124DW021); Trailer Bridge Inc., Jacksonville, Florida (HTC71124DW022); US Ocean LLC, New Orleans, Louisiana (HTC71124DW023); and Young Brothers Ltd., Honolulu, Hawaii (HTC71124DW025), have been awarded option period contract modifications to an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment contract. The modifications total an estimated face value of $750,000,000 bringing the total estimated cumulative face value to $1,525,000,000. These modifications allow for procurement of the following services under the Universal Services Contract – 10 (UAX-10) program: international ocean and intermodal transportation services, including time-definite, port-to-port and door-to-door transportation service using ocean common or contract carriers offering regularly scheduled commercial service, to include shipment of both containerized and breakbulk cargo. The option period of performance is from Sept. 1, 2025, to Aug. 31, 2026. Working capital funds (Transportation) will be obligated for fiscal 2025 and 2026. The US Transportation Command, Directorate of Acquisition, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

BAE Systems Technology Solutions & Services Inc., Rockville, Maryland, was awarded a $172,433,125 cost-plus-fixed-fee task order for systems engineering and evaluation, Systems Analysis Worldwide VIII. This contract provides for developing, enhancing, modifying, integrating and transitioning capabilities in response to critical multi-domain needs across air, space, and cyber. Work will be performed Rockville, Maryland, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 13, 2030. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and one offer was received. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $389,438; fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,597,667; and fiscal 2025 funds in the amount of $325,000, are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-25-F-B021).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Herndon, Virginia, was awarded a $58,471,670 firm-fixed-price contract for relay control element sustainment. This contract provides for sustainment, modification, and modernization of the relay control element systems. Work will be performed at Herndon, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by July 14, 2030. This contract was a sole source acquisition. Fiscal 2025 and operations and maintenance appropriations funds in the amount of $5,804,134 are being obligated at the time of award. The Command, Control, Communication and Battle Management Directorate, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA2398-25-C-B001).

Ternion Corp., Huntsville, Alabama is awarded a $17,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the sustainment and upgrade of the Flexible Analysis, Modeling, and Exercise System Automated Simulation Trainer software applications in support of the Common Aviation Command and Control System software baseline. The program is managed within the portfolio of Program Executive Officer Land Systems, Quantico, Virginia. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama, with an expected completion date of July 13, 2030. The ordering period of the contract will be for five years and will begin on July 14, 2025. No funding will be obligated on the contract. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-25-D-0001).

MicroHealth LLC, Vienna, Virginia, is awarded $11,063,288 for a firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded task order (HT001123F0047) for Uniformed Services Family Health Plan data integration support services. The task order provides information technology, data warehouse, and data processing support services to the Department of Defense for the Designated Provider (DP) health care delivery system in support of the Military Health System. Additionally, services are provided to collect DP-submitted data monthly, interface with Defense Enrollment and Eligibility Reporting System for the purpose of collecting enrollment and eligibility data and to send enrollment fee and catastrophic capitation information on DP beneficiaries, report monthly results for enrollment and capitation, maintain a database of all enrollment demographics for the DP population, perform audits and reviews, and report results of the data collection and comparison. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds are obligated for task order modification HT001123F0047-P00006 to exercise and fully fund Option Two contract line items 2001-2007 for 12 months from Sept. 27, 2025, through Sept. 26, 2026. The place of performance is Aurora, Colorado. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

HDD JV, Leesburg, Virginia, was awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ003422D0024). The amount of this action is $8,000,000. Fiscal 2022 funds are not being obligated at the time of the award. The cumulative total of the contract is $27,010,000. The total, if all options are exercised, is $45,000,000. The purpose of this contract is to procure heavy and civil construction on the Pentagon Reservation. The work will be performed at the Pentagon Reservation, Pentagon, Washington, DC. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Addon Services LLC, Alexandria, Virginia, was awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ003422D0023). The amount of this action is $8,000,000. Fiscal 2022 funds are not being obligated at the time of the award. The cumulative total of the contract is $27,010,000. The total if all options are exercised is $45,000,000.00. The purpose of this contract is to procure heavy and civil construction on the Pentagon Reservation. The work will be performed at the Pentagon Reservation, Washington, DC. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Cedarville Engineering Group LLC, Pottstown, Pennsylvania, was awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ003422D0022). The amount of this action is $8,000,000. Fiscal 2022 funds are not being obligated at the time of the award. The cumulative total of the contract is $27,010,000. The total, if all options are exercised, is $45,000,000. The purpose of this contract is to procure heavy and civil construction on the Pentagon Reservation. The work will be performed at the Pentagon Reservation, Washington DC. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Lalini Enterprise LLC, Washington DC, was awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ003422D0020). The amount of this action is $8,000,000. Fiscal 2022 funds are not being obligated at the time of the award. The cumulative total of the contract is $27,010,000. The total, if all options are exercised, is $45,000,000. The purpose of this contract is to procure heavy and civil construction on the Pentagon Reservation. The work will be performed at the Pentagon Reservation, Washington DC. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.