US Virus Plan Foresees 18-Month Disruption

The US virus plan anticipates an 18-month pandemic of multiple waves and widespread shortages, reports The New York Times. The anticipation of a brutal recession has brought Democrats and Republicans to the fairly out-of-the-mainstream idea to just send money, reports The Washington Post.

F-35 factories in Italy and Japan are reopening after closing for coronavirus, Defense One reports. Both assembly plants are expected to be up and running this week after brief coronavirus-related shutdowns. Leonardo’s final-assembly-and-checkout plant in Cameri, Italy, closed Monday and Tuesday for “deep cleaning and sanitization” then set to reopen, a person familiar with the F-35 program said. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries’ F-35 plant in Japan reopened this week after being closed last week.

Forbes: 50 Examples of Companies Doing Good For The World During This Coronavirus Pandemic.

Congressional chairmen hope COVID-19 won’t derail defense policy bill, reports Defense News. The chairman of the House Armed Services Committee still plans to hold next month’s scheduled markup of the annual defense bill,usually a hearing with more than 100 people in attendance.

The military is sending breathing masks and ventilators to civilian hospitals, reports Military Times. Up to 5 million N95 breathing masks and 2,000 ventilators are on tap, as requested by the Health and Human Services Department, DefSec Mark Esper said, to back up civilian public health agencies bracing for an outbreak that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has estimated could affect more than 100 million Americans.

All DOD-run schools in US closed midweek; students to have online courses, reports Stars and Stripes. And sweeping changes have been implemented in Navy child care facilities, reports Navy Times.

Two more sailors on board warships have the coronavirus, reports Navy Times. Sailors assigned to warships home-ported in San Diego and Everett, Washington, tested positive for the new strain of coronovirus, bringing to three the number of known cases tied to Navy surface vessels. Pentagon officials said the destroyer’s crew is disinfecting the warship.

The White House submitted an emergency $46B coronavirus aid funding request to Congress which includes $8.3B for DoD, reports Defense News. The request is separate from the Trump administration’s $1 trillion stimulus proposal, which it presented the same day on Capitol Hill.

At least three rockets struck Baghdad’s Green Zone, reports Military Times, near the American Embassy late Tuesday, a day after an attack on a training base south of Baghdad where US-led coalition troops and NATO trainers were present, Iraqi security officials said. It was the fourth such attack in the span of a week.

A military nurse advice line is slammed with coronavirus calls causing wait times up to two hours for a consult, reports Military Times.

Government personnel office abruptly loses its top official, reports Federal Times. Director Dale Cabaniss submitted her resignation after less than six months on the job, amid a turbulent period for the federal government’s personnel office.

Beijing accused the Trump administration of starting a diplomatic clash that led it to expel almost all American journalists from three newspapers, reports The New York Times. Chinese state media outlets criticized American newspapers for coverage they described as biased, as a dispute over media access worsens tensions between the two countries. CNN: New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Washington Post expelled.

Contracts:

Barber-Nichols Inc., Arvada, Colorado (N66604-20-D-E001); Booz Allen Hamilton, McLean, Virginia (N66604-20-D-E002); L3 Technologies Inc., Northampton, Massachusetts (N66604-20-D-E003); Leidos Inc., Reston, Virginia (N66604-20-D-E004); Leonardo DRS Inc., Melbourne, Florida (N66604-20-D-E005); Lockheed Martin Sippican Inc., Marion, Massachusetts (N66604-20-D-E006); MIKEL Inc., Middletown, Rhode Island (N66604-20-D-E007); Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Annapolis, Maryland (N66604-20-D-E008); Progeny Systems Corp., Manassas, Virginia (N66604-20-D-E009); Foster-Miller Inc., doing business as QinetiQ-NA, Waltham, Massachusetts (N66604-20-D-E010); Raytheon Co., Keyport, Washington (N66604-20-D-E011); Rite-Solutions Inc., Pawcatuck, Connecticut (N66604-20-D-E012); Science Applications International Corp., Reston, Virginia (N66604-20-D-E013); Systems Engineering Associates Corp., Middletown, Rhode Island (N66604-20-D-E014); Sechan Electronics Inc., Lititz, Pennsylvania (N66604-20-D-E015); Sonalysts Inc., Waterford, Connecticut (N66604-20-D-E016); and Systems Planning and Analysis Inc., Alexandria, Virginia (N66604-20-D-E017), are being awarded a $73,730,343 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contract for the procurement of materials and services to design, develop, fabricate, test, install, document and deliver rapid prototype solutions in support of the Undersea Warfare/Undersea Defensive Family of Systems. Work will be performed at the contractors’ sites, minimally at government locations and is expected to be completed by March 2023. For these base indefinite-quality/indefinite-delivery, three-year contracts, funding will not be obligated at time of award. A $2,500 minimum guarantee will be executed on each awardee’s initial task order. This multiple-award contract was competitively procured with 17 acceptable offers received via the Federal Business Opportunities website. The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, Newport, Rhode Island, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp. Rotary and Mission Systems, Liverpool, New York, is awarded a $19,413,337 modification to previously awarded contract N00024-13-C-6292 to exercise and fund options for the production of Navy equipment. Work will be performed in Liverpool, New York (66%); Millersville, Maryland (33%); and Marion, Massachusetts (1%), and is expected to be complete by November 2021. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $19,413,337 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.

Colonna Shipyards Inc., Norfolk, Virginia, is awarded an $8,903,875 firm-fixed-price contract for an 80-day shipyard availability for the emergency dry-docking of Navy Ship Spearhead (T-EPF 1). Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be complete by June 2020. This contract includes an 80-day base period and three options, which if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $9,241,725. Working capital contract funds (Navy) in the amount of $8,903,875 are obligated for fiscal 2020 and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia; and Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Syracuse, New York, is awarded an $8,759,811 cost-plus-incentive-fee modification to previously awarded contract N00024-09-C-6247 to exercise options for Integrated Submarine Imaging System (for submarine electronic warfare models AN/BLQ-10 and TI-18) kits and spares. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (47%); Syracuse, New York (29%); Chantilly, Virginia (13%); Marion, Massachusetts (7%); and Newport, Rhode Island (4 %), and is expected to be completed by March 2023. Fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $8,759,811 will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington Navy Yard, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity. (Awarded March 12, 2020)

