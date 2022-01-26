US Troops Readied for Ukraine

Posted by Java Joe on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

From Ukraine: US Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jason Baldorossi, a native of Burlington, NJ, and a rifleman with Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, observes a squad-level live-fire training event during Exercise Sea Breeze 21 in a nondisclosed location July 3, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze is an annual event that brings together military units from several countries, and within 2nd Marine Expeditionary Force, to enhance their warfighting capabilities and build strong relationships. (US Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons)

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

The DoD faces a $5 billion shortfall across its lab and testing infrastructure, reports C4ISRNET. Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Heidi Shyu seeks to identify which needs are most critical and find ways to fund them while leading a review of infrastructure needs across the labs and testing facilities.

In a stark turnaround, the Air Force is struggling to meet this year’s recruiting goals, reports Air Force Times. “We have warning lights flashing,” MG Ed Thomas, the two-star general in charge of recruitment, warned on January 10. Just four months ago the Air Force hit its service-wide recruiting and staffing goals for the first time in five years. About 501,000 troops currently serve in the Department of the Air Force, including 326,000 active-duty airmen and Space Force guardians.

The Navy is offering up to $50K in recruiting bonuses, reports USNI. The bonuses are dependent on the program and the recruit’s eligibility and will apply to any sailor who has been classified or reclassified as of January 21, 2022. The recruitment bonus will also apply to an enlistment bonus for shipping, which is available to all future active-duty sailors who are shipping out before June. While the Navy is offering up to $50,000, the total a new sailor will receive depends on the position. For example, the recruiting bonus for an air rescue swimmer is $24,000, while a missile technician would receive $5,000. Those in the nuclear field could receive the highest incentive bonus at $38,000.

Unprecedented crowds are visiting Maryland parks during the pandemic, prompting state lawmakers to propose expanding amenities, staffing, and accessibility. More than 21 million visited 75 state parks in 2020, during the same year park rangers were forced to close 14 state parks 292 times, which was triple the amount of times they had to turn away visitors in 2019, reports Maryland Matters.

A cruise ship altered course to dock in the Bahamas avoiding Miami and a US-issued arrest warrant, reports CBS News. A US judge has granted an order to seize the vessel as part of a lawsuit over unpaid fuel. Cruise trackers show Crystal Symphony currently docked in the Bahamian island of Bimini. Passengers were taken by ferry to Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Kentucky’s Fort Knox military police shot and killed a man who breached the main gate and tried to run them over, reports Army Times. The man drove toward Fort Knox police officers after initially fleeing from them through the gate, which is near the US Bullion Depository.

There’s no easy fix for ID verification for government benefits, reports FCW. While states look for turnkey solutions to qualify applicants for government programs, people are falling between the cracks. At least 27 state unemployment programs now are working with ID.me, a commercial identity verification provider to improve the system.

The historic 2nd Battalion, 3rd Marines, known as the Island Warriors, cased its colors and deactivated Friday at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, part of the corps’ plan to downsize and modernize, reports Marine Corps Times.

Defense News has an electrical engineer explain 5G, which is a 10x multiplier of your cell phone’s 4G and not the 5 GHz band on your Wi-Fi router. 5G stands for fifth-generation cellular network technology, the technology that enables wireless communication. Bandwidth is like highway width — more lanes mean more cars fit. 5G gives 10x the bandwidth of 4G.

Contracts:

FGS, LLC, La Plata, Maryland, is awarded a $90,789,661 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract action for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance enterprise support services for the Headquarters of the U.S. Marine Corps (HQMC) Intelligence Division. Work is expected to be performed in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina (20%); Quantico, Virginia (20%); Camp Pendleton, California (15%); Okinawa, Japan (15%); Arlington, Virginia (10%); Yuma, Arizona (10%); and Washington, DC (10%). The contract is structured with a five-year ordering period and contract line items for labor, other direct costs, and data. The five-year ordering period is from Jan. 25, 2022, to Jan. 24, 2027. Work is expected to be completed by January 2027. Fiscal 2022 operation and maintenance (Marine Corps) funding in the amount of $204,781; and fiscal 2022 research, development, testing, and engineering funding in the amount of $11,597 will be obligated at time of award, of which $204,781 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 US Code 2304(c)(1) — only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements, as implemented by Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2). The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division, Norco, California, is the contracting activity (N6426722D0114).

MAG Aerospace, Fairfax, Virginia, has been awarded a face value $19,849,304 firm-fixed-price contract modification (P00001) to previously awarded contract FA8691-22-C-1000 for integration of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) equipment on C-208 aircraft, and an option for an additional integrated C-208 aircraft. This modification changes the specifications to add integration of ISR equipment on C-208 aircraft and an option for an additional integrated C-208 aircraft. Work will be performed in Titusville, Florida, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2024. This award is 100 percent Foreign Military Sales to the Philippines. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $23,853,913. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Jan. 24, 2022)

