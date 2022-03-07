US Postpones Ballistic Missile Test

The Pentagon has postponed a planned test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile in an effort to quell tensions with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, reports The Hill. “We did not take this decision lightly, but instead to demonstrate that we are a responsible nuclear power,” John Kirby, Pentagon spokesman, said in a DoD news release.

Fighter jets from the aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman are conducting airborne patrols with NATO allied air forces in Eastern Europe, reports Navy Times. NATO has nearly doubled the number of military jets on alert across Europe amid concerns that Russia’s flying in international airspace could escalate alongside its war in Ukraine.

Jason Miller, deputy director for management at the Office of Budget and management, said that 2022 will be “the most significant, most consequential year” for security clearance reforms, reports Government Executive. Miller was speaking last week at an event hosted by The Intelligence and National Security Alliance. He said the goal is to set up a single vetting system that easily allows clearance holders to move within and across agencies and does away with periodic reinvestigations in favor of continuous vetting. Agencies are now modernizing the decades-old process through the Trusted Workforce 2.0 initiative, reports Federal News Network.

The US Navy wants to add 4,000 more flight hours of service life to existing F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, fully field the F-35C, and develop the Next Generation Air Dominance program’s F/A-XX manned fighter, reports Defense News. It is hoped that this plan will dig the service out of its fighter shortfall and stave off another in the 2030s. The Navy is making progress in adding new fighters to its inventory and will have fully closed the gap — which had grown to 49 aircraft — by 2025, according to VADM Kenneth Whitesell, commander of Naval Air Forces.

The Navy is working to develop a new mine countermeasure system for the MQ-8C Fire Scout, reports Seapower Magazine, that will enable the unmanned helicopter to detect and localize mines and other obstacles. The Fire Scout program office partnered with NAWCAD’s AIRWorks, Aircraft Prototype Systems Division, Webster Outlying Field, and Air Test and Evaluation Squadron Two Four to execute the final phase.

BAE Systems reports that it has conducted a successful flight test of advanced Manned Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) technology. The technology enables the rapid infusion of new payloads and platforms into the fleet to quickly enhance mission effectiveness and counter adversary technology.

Boeing said US sanctions against Russia could affect the company, reports The Hill. The aviation firm could see a dip in business, especially at its plant in Washington state, which relies on Antonov An-124 cargo planes from Russia to fly in components from other plants.

The guided-missile destroyer Ralph Johnson conducted a routine transit through the Taiwan Strait last month, which the US said was in accordance with international law, reports Navy Times. The Chinese see it differently, calling the move “provocative.” The destroyer recently changed homeports from Everett, WA, to Yokosuka, Japan.

MAJ GEN John George has joined Leidos as the company’s Army strategic account executive, reports Yahoo!Finance. George will be responsible for growing relationships with the US Army and advancing strategic initiatives.

The Pentagon’s inspector general said it will open an investigation into how the military services have been conducting exemption requests for the COVID-19 vaccination mandate, reports Military.com. The probe will also look at disciplinary actions that were taken against those who refused to get the shot.

A dozen US Air Force officers have filed a lawsuit against the federal government after the military denied their religious exemptions to the mandatory vaccine, reports Air Force Times.

Daquan Styles, an electrical engineer in the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Dam Neck Activity Combat Readiness Systems Division, has been recognized as the Most Promising Engineer in Government, reports The Southern Maryland Chronicle. Styles was honored at the recent Black Engineer of the Year awards program. Two NAVAIR employees also received recognition at the BEYA conference, reports The BayNet. Lead systems engineer Eric Bagho and computer scientist Olivia Briscoe received 2022 Modern Day Technology Leader awards.

US Marine Corps MAJ Corey Jones was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for conducting an emergency landing after another aircraft collided with his KC-130J Super Hercules, reports Task & Purpose. Jones’ piloting skills and timely decisions during the most critical moments of the 12 minutes from mid-air impact to landing are credited with saving the crew. In September 2020, Jones was piloting a Super Hercules during an air-to-air refueling mission when an F-35B struck his aircraft. The F-35B pilot ejected safely.

DoD officials acknowledged last week that there are shortcomings in their suicide prevention programs, reports Military Times. Suicides involving active-duty members have increased every year from 2015 to 2020.

The military will expand its gun safety programs in an effort to stem suicides among service members, reports Navy Times, following the lead of other federal agencies and public health experts.

Maryland lawmakers rolled out a package of bills to offer more protections to state and local government online networks following the discovery of myriad vulnerabilities in the state’s cybersecurity systems, reports Maryland Matters.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians from the Fort Belvoir, VA, destroyed more than 250 Civil War-era cannon balls during a domestic explosive mitigation mission Chambersburg, PA, reports dvidshub.net. More than 157 years old, the cannon balls were discovered during a renovation project in downtown Pittsburgh where a Union Army arsenal once stood.

The US Navy is seeking input from neighbors of Naval Support Facility Dahlgren, VA, people who have worked there as civilians or military members, business owners in King George County and anyone else interested in the base’s environmental cleanup program, reports fredericksburg.com. The info is sought, not because there’s been a new spill or incident at the research and development facility. Instead, the focus is on “cleaning up the effects caused by past waste disposal practices.”

