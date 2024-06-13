US Flag Code: Not a Law, an Honor

Posted by Java Joe on Thursday, June 13, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the Leader’s owners or staff.

The US Flag Code is not legally enforceable, but adherence to it is considered a sign of patriotism and respect. The code formalizes and unifies the traditional ways in which we give respect to the US flag, and also gives specific instructions on how the US flag is not to be used, says Military.com. By following these guidelines, individuals and organizations show respect for the American flag and the values it represents.

The nonprofit We the Veterans has launched a full-court press to convince former troops and family members to sign up as poll workers on Election Day. They aim to recruit 100,000 poll workers across the nation on Nov. 5, reports Military.com.

The Port of Baltimore’s shipping channel, in its entirety, opened for business Monday evening. Military.com reports the navigable waterway had been at least partially blocked since March 26, when the 984-foot container ship Dali lost power and crashed into one of the Francis Scott Key Bridge’s support piers, crumbling 50,000 tons of debris into the Patapsco River and lodging the Dali in the channel for nearly two months.

The Biden administration reiterated its intention for the federal government to pay 100% of the cost to replace the Francis Scott Key Bridge, according to US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, speaking with reporters this week, reports Maryland Matters.

US soldiers were almost nine times more likely to die by suicide than by enemy fire between 2014 and 2019, according to a Pentagon study. USA Today reports the study, published in May by the Defense Health Agency, found suicide the leading cause of death among active-duty soldiers from 2014 to 2019. There were 883 suicide deaths during that time period. Accidents were the No. 2 cause with 814 deaths. There were 96 combat deaths.

Military.com has a list of the 24 top spouse employers for 2024. The selection was influenced by the 4+1 Commitment: The Formula for Military Spouse Success, presented by Blue Star Families and Hiring Our Heroes in partnership with the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership.

The Navy has relieved 12 commanding officers so far in 2024 — including three firings that have not previously been made public, reports Military.com. In addition to the nine publicly announced firings, CAPT Alex Dutko, manager of the Direct and Time Sensitive Strike program; CAPT. Michael Meno, commander of Naval Construction Group 1; and CAPT David Wilson, commander of Naval Support Activity South Potomac, were also relieved of their commands in the past six months, a Navy spokesman said.

The US has OK’d Israel adding 25 more Lockheed-Martin F-35s, bringing Israel’s fleet to 75 fighters, under the latest $3 billion deal inked this week in Washington DC, reports Flight Global.

The US military-built pier designed to carry badly needed aid into Gaza by boat has been reconnected to the beach in the besieged territory after a section broke apart in storms and rough seas, and food and other supplies will begin to flow soon, reports Military Times. The section that connects to the beach in Gaza, the causeway, was rebuilt nearly two weeks after heavy storms damaged it and abruptly halted what had already been a troubled delivery route.

The US military said Monday that it plans to stockpile aid shipments on a secure beach in Gaza during a UN pause on distributing food from the American-built pier after one of the deadliest days of the Israel-Hamas war, reports APNews. The UN World Food Program, which works with US officials to transfer desperately needed aid from the month-old pier to warehouses and local relief teams in Gaza, tweeted Monday that the UN would conduct a security review to assess the safety of its staff in handling aid deliveries from the pier. It said the pause would be temporary.

Conscription, rationing, and subway stations turned into bunkers: For the first time since the Cold War, Germany has updated its plans should conflict erupt in Europe, with ministers citing the threat posed by Russia, reports CNN. The 67-page document, known as the Framework Directive for Overall Defense and released this week, envisions the complete transformation of daily life for German citizens in the event of war.

Contracts:

D 2 Inc., Bourne, Massachusetts, is awarded a $20,167,277 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the production and delivery of up to a maximum quantity of 841 portable particle counters as well as non-recurring engineering, logistics and test support. The particle counter measures the level of particulate contamination contained in the fluid (petroleum, synthetic-based fluids, glycols, and phosphate ester fluids) samples taken from aircraft or ground support equipment. The results are used to determine if the fluid is clean enough to be used in the appropriate system. Work will be performed in Bourne, Massachusetts (75%); Lakehurst, New Jersey (18.75%); and Patuxent River, Maryland (6.25%), and is expected to be completed in June 2029. No funds will be obligated at the time of award; funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was competitively procured via an electronic request for proposal; three offer was received. Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity (N6833524D0001).

CACI Inc. – Federal, Chantilly, Virginia, is being awarded a labor-hour contract option (P00016) with a maximum value of $13,962,649 for comptroller mission systems support for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller). This modification exercises Option Year Four with a period of performance of June 16, 2024, through June 15, 2025. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $66,213,149 from $52,250,500. Work will be performed in Chantilly, Virginia, with an expected completion date of June 15, 2025. Fiscal 2024 Office of the Undersecretary of Defense (Comptroller) defense-wide operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $13,962,649 are being obligated at the time of the award. The Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Contract Services Directorate, Columbus, Ohio, is the contracting activity (HQ0423-20-F-0099).

Two Six Labs LLC, doing business as Two Six Technologies, Arlington, Virginia, has been awarded a $10,143,881 contract modification (P00016) to previously awarded contract FA8307-22-C-0022 to extend services for four months. The contract modification provides research, design, development, and delivery of cyber operations software releases for the Joint Cyber Command program management office in support of Joint Cyber Command and Control program management office requirements and other entities like the Joint Cyber Warfighting Architecture and its governance process. The modification brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $62,157,447. Work will be performed at Arlington, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2024. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test, and evaluation funds in the amount of $10,143,881 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Life Cycle management Center, Joint Base San Antonio, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity. (Awarded June 10, 2024)

Textron Systems Corp., Hunt Valley, Maryland, is awarded a $9,948,204 firm-fixed-price order (N0001924F0105) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001921G0008). This order procures unmanned aircraft systems intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance services, in support of the Department of Defense, other government agencies, and domestic and overseas contingency operations for the Navy. Work will be performed in Hunt Valley, Maryland (20%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (80%) and is expected to be completed in October 2027. Fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance, (Navy) funds for $9,948,204 will be obligated at the time of award, $9,948,204 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Blind Industries and Services of Maryland, Baltimore, Maryland, has been awarded a maximum $7,814,400 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for physical training gear jackets. This is a one-year base contract with four one-year option periods. Location of performance is North Carolina, with a June 9, 2025, ordering period end date. Using military services are Air Force and Space Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2024 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE1C1-24-D-B018).

SourceAmerica, Vienna, Virginia, was awarded an $11,059,457 firm-fixed-price contract for cold weather canteen systems. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Vienna, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 31, 2026. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance, Army funds in the amount of $11,059,457 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QY-24-C-0035).

Amentum Services Inc., Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a $43,903,867 hybrid (cost-no-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract to establish and start up two new regional logistics hubs and to provide advise and assist services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Iraq, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 9, 2027. Fiscal 2024 Foreign Military Sales (Iraq) funds in the amount of $43,903,867 were obligated at the time of the award. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W912CH-24-C-0015).

Defense Maritime Solutions Inc., formerly Wartsila Defense Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia; and Coastal Seal Services LLC, Lincolnton, North Carolina, are each receiving a modification (P00007) to previously awarded multiple-award, firm, fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts (N3220521D4126) and (N3220521D4127) to increase the shared contract ceiling amount. These modifications will allow for continuous procurement of parts and services from the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and authorized non-OEM sources. Military Sealift Command (MSC) requires firm, fixed-price orders to provide services and parts to maintain a broad range of seals, jet drive, propulsion systems, and associated parts supply in support of the following MSC class vessels: T-AH (Hospital); T-AKE (Dry Cargo/Ammunition); T-AO (Fleet Replenishment Oiler); T-AOE (Fast Combat Support); T-ARC (Cable Repair); T-ARS (Rescue and Salvage); T-AS (Submarine Tender); T-ATS (Tug and Salvage); T-EPF (Expeditionary Fast Transport); and T-ESB (Expeditionary Sea Base). Work will be performed worldwide, with the period of performance ending Aug. 4, 2026. The statutory acquisition authority permitting other than full-and-open competition is 10 US Code 3204(a)(1), as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1(a)(2), whereby this requirement can only be fulfilled by one or a limited number of sources. A five-year ordering period with a shared contract ceiling of $33,367,845 is currently on these contracts. With the execution of the proposed modifications, the shared contract ceiling would increase by $40,123,221 to a value of $73,491,065. No funding is being obligated via these modifications, as this is an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, where funding is obligated at the order level. Funding for the fiscal year in which orders are placed will be utilized at the time an order is executed. MSC, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $17,865,579 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-19-C-6400) for systems engineering and integration on Navy submarines. Work will be performed in Manassas, Virginia (68%); Waterford, Connecticut (10%); Groton, Connecticut (10%); Middletown, Rhode Island (7%); and Newport, Rhode Island (5%), and is expected to be completed by September 2024. Fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation (Navy) funds in the amount of $6,088,545 (61%); fiscal 2022 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $2,202,556 (22%); and fiscal 2018 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,631,339 (17%), will be obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

CACI Inc.-Federal, Chantilly, Virginia, was awarded a maximum $450,000,000 firm-fixed-price, firm-fixed-price-level-of-effort, fixed-price-incentive-fee, cost, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Joint Navigation Warfare Center IV. This contract provides research and development support services for the Joint Navigation Warfare Center. Work will be performed in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and is expected to be completed by Feb. 15, 2034. This contract was a competitive acquisition, and five offers were received. Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $14,262,214 are being obligated at time of award. The Space Acquisition Integration Office, Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, is the contracting activity (FA2518-24-D-0002).