US Expands Carribean Operations

Posted by Java Joe on Thursday, September 18, 2025

Screenshots above from unclassified footage from Sept. 2, 2025, of the first US strike on Venezuela boats. Wikipedia has unclassified video of the strike here.

US naval forces in the Caribbean have sunk a third alleged drug-running boat off the coast of Venezuela, reports Military.com. “We knocked off, actually, three boats – not two – but you saw two,” President Donald Trump said Tuesday, following the release of footage Monday showing three alleged drug smugglers being killed in a US airstrike. That came after a strike on Sept. 2, in which 11 people aboard a similar vessel were reportedly killed. The president did not say how many people were killed in the third strike. Trump announced Monday’s strike in a Truth Social post.

Personnel from a US warship boarded a Venezuelan tuna boat with nine fishermen sailing in Venezuelan waters, reports Military.com. Venezuela Foreign Minister Yván Gil said on Saturday that the legally operating tuna boat was “illegally and hostilely boarded by a United States Navy destroyer” and that 18 armed personnel remained on the vessel for eight hours, preventing communication and the fishermen’s normal activities. They were then released under escort by the Venezuelan navy.

The US military has sent at least two MQ-9 Reaper drones to the Caribbean in recent weeks, reports Task & Purpose. Reuters reported two Reaper drones at Rafael Hernandez Airport in Aguadilla, PR, on Sept. 9, one armed with Hellfire air-to-surface missiles.

Six F-35B stealth fighters landed in Puerto Rico Saturday afternoon, reports TMZ. The F-35s joined a growing US military presence at the former Naval Station Roosevelt Roads in Puerto Rico. TMZ reports the base, disposed of more than two decades ago, is being revived as a major staging area for the Trump administration’s operation against narcotraffickers and Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.

The Trump administration has officially asked a judge to vacate a crucial federal permit issued for the wind farm proposed off the coast of Ocean City, arguing that the impacts on commercial fisheries and potential search-and-rescue efforts were not adequately considered, reports Maryland Matters. According to Interior Sec Doug Burgum, “Under this administration, there is not a future for offshore wind because it is too expensive and not reliable enough.”

Former Naval Academy midshipman Jackson Fleming, 23, has been charged in federal court with making a threat across state lines related to last week’s lockdown and shooting at the academy, reports Military.com. Fleming’s attorney said, “No one, including Jack, should be judged by a mere accusation from the government. We are prepared to mount the strongest possible defense, and I am confident that when the complete facts emerge, Jack will be vindicated.” Fleming attended the academy from June 30, 2021, to Jan. 5, 2024, the academy confirmed.

The Air Force has started modifying a Boeing 747 donated by Qatar for “executive airlift,” a spokesperson said Sept. 15. Trump has said he wants to fly the jet as Air Force One, since new presidential transports, held up by delays, won’t be ready until after his term is over, reports Air & Space Forces Magazine. “Details related to the contract are classified.”

Bolstered by an October 2024 report finding Boeing had taken the US Air Force for a ride on spare parts, including a 7,943% markup for soap dispensers on a cargo plane, a bipartisan quartet of senators — Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Charles Grassley (R-IA), and Joni Ernst, (R-IA) — introduced legislation requiring contractors to explain why the cost of spare parts in so-called “sustainment contracts” jumps by more than 25%, reports Military.com.

Tucked into the annual defense policy bill for fiscal 2026 passed by House lawmakers last week, reports Defense Scoop, is a proposal that would require the Pentagon to set up a new Defense Innovation Unit office on the ground in Israel.

The Pentagon is soliciting technologies capable of disabling small, high-speed watercraft encroaching into American waters from a small Coast Guard boat while underway and be mature enough such that the government can begin testing within 60 days, reports Breaking Defense, and according to a solicitation published by the Defense Innovation Unit.

The Pentagon plans to gradually restore 39 advisory groups paused earlier this year, with new advisory committee members, Military Times reports on an internal memo where DefSec Pete Hegseth also names four new committees. The review of military grooming is moving forward with the announcement that troops who require medical shaving waivers for longer than a year will face involuntary separation, says Military Times.

Congressman Brian Mast (R-FL), new chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, hosted a markup this week on a 248-page bill that returns congressional control over the State Department, which had gone without annual authorization for nearly 20 years prior to 2022, and since then only as part of the annual NDAA, according to The Africa Report. The committee will also take up a separate reauthorization bill that includes several reforms pushed by the Trump administration for the US International Development Finance Corp.

USNI presents a Defense Primer of the Naval Forces, which include the US Coast Guard. The primer presents a snapshot of the size and composition of Navy ships, strategy, and size.

Trump is sending the National Guard into Memphis to combat crime, he announced with Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee visiting the Oval Office, reports Military.com. In addition to troops, officials from various federal agencies are involved, including the FBI, DEA, ICE, and the US Marshal’s service.

Following a cost dispute with Switzerland that threatens to cut Bern’s planned buy of 36 F-35As, a defense official told Breaking Defense that inflation, ever-rising costs of raw materials, and supply chain woes are to blame for a “significant price increase” of Lot 18 F-35 fighter jets, including those currently under negotiation with the Swiss military.

Trump says he’s ready to sanction Russia but only if all NATO allies also impose sanctions and stop buying oil from Moscow. Trump also proposed NATO members place 50% to 100% tariffs on China to weaken its economic grip over Russia, reports Aljazeera.

After Russian forces bombarded the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia with rockets Monday night, wounding 20 people, including four children, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged European leaders to make the continent safe by building an ambitious air defense umbrella, reports AP News.

Aviation Week reports that days after Russian drone incursions into Poland and Romania, Zelenskyy appealed to NATO countries to invest in Ukraine’s low-cost interceptors as “cheaper, more massive and systematic solutions against Russian ‘Shaheds’ and ‘Gerberas.’”

A planned expansion of military spending by NATO countries could generate an additional 1,320 million tons of planet-heating pollution over the next decade, reports The Guardian, on a par with the annual greenhouse gas emissions generated by Brazil, the fifth largest emitter in the world, according to a new report.

Denmark plans to invest around $9.1 billion to buy the French-Italian SAMP/T system, the only European alternative to the US Patriot, reports Defense News. The purchase of eight medium- and long-range air defense systems, doubling a previously announced budget.

Spain appears to have canceled an $823 million rocket launcher with Israeli firm Elbit Systems, reports Breaking Defense. The cancellation aligns with Spain’s accelerated arms embargo against Jerusalem.

China’s newest aircraft carrier has sailed through the Taiwan Strait, which separates China from Taiwan. Although the sailing could serve as a warning against support for Taiwan, China played down any such motive, says Military.com.

Oyster restoration is for many the shining star among the mixture of outcomes in the 2014 Chesapeake Bay agreement that have been achieved or fallen short, Maryland Matters reports from Bay Journal. This summer’s late July planting of about 14 million spat on shell was one of the final pieces of the self-proclaimed largest oyster restoration project in the world. In all, more than 1,800 acres of reefs have been restored in sanctuaries in Maryland and Virginia.

Maryland is the 6th best state for teachers and Virginia is 1st, says WalletHub.

Contracts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Mclean, Virginia, was awarded a $23,443,939 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for an ORACL software/hardware prototype, reports, further development, and demonstration. This contract provides for modeling, simulation, and analysis to evaluate complex wireless network scenarios, identify optimal solutions, and reduce risks in operational environments. Work will be performed at Rome, New York, and is expected to be completed by Sept. 18, 2029. This contract was a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2025 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $50,000 are being obligated at time of award. The Air Force Research Laboratory, Rome, New York, is the contracting activity (FA8750-25-C-B070).

Lyon Shipyard Inc.,* Norfolk, Virginia (N42158-22-D-S003); Colonna’s Ship Yard Inc.,* Norfolk, Virginia (N42158-22-D-S004); Fairlead Boatworks Inc.,* Newport News, Virginia (N42158-22-D-S005); QED Systems Inc.,* Virginia Beach, Virginia (N42158-22-D-S006); and East Coast Repair & Fabrication LLC,* Newport News, Virginia (N42158-23-D-S002), will each be awarded a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity modification for a combined total of $11,500,000 to execute overhaul services to service craft, small boats, and camel systems under custodianship of Norfolk Naval Shipyard. The contracts have a base one-year ordering period with four additional optional one-year ordering periods which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value to $43,600,000 over a five-year period to the five vendors combined. Work will be performed in surrounding cities within Hampton Roads, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by September 2026. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2027. No funding will be obligated at time of modification. Funding will be obligated at the time of task order award. These contracts were competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with five offers received. Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Portsmouth, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Melbourne, Florida, was awarded a $44,541,411 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N0001925F0955) against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N0001925G0003). This order will provide precision approach landing capability, non-recurring engineering support that will update all documentation, and develop and test any required software modifications to meet E-2D landing capability for a contested environment in support of the Navy. Work will be performed in Liverpool, New York (37%); El Segundo, California (18%); Melbourne, Florida (13%); Greenlawn, New York (11%); various locations within the continental U.S. under 1% (8%); Largo, Florida (4%); Fall Church, Virginia (2%); Rockford, Illinois (2%); Woodland Hills, California (1%); Windsor Locks Connecticut (1%); Torrance, California (1%); and Burbank California (1%), and is expected to be completed in August 2027. Fiscal 2024 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $22,270,706 will be obligated, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 15, 2025)

Acciona CMS Philippines LLC, Maumee, Ohio (N62742-25-D-1349); Black Construction-Tutor Perini JV, Harmon, Guam (N62742-25-D-1350); CDM, A JV, Fairfax, Virginia (N62742-25-D-1351); Core Tech-HDCC-Kajima LLC, Tamuning, Guam (N62742-25-D-1352); ECC Expeditionary Constructors LLC, Burlingame, California (N62742-25-D-1353); Gilbane Federal JV, Providence, Rhode Island (N62742-25-D-1354); Nan Inc., Honolulu, Hawaii (N62742-25-D-1355); and Parsons Government Services Inc., Pasadena, California (N62742-25-D-1356), are awarded a combined $15,000,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award, design-build/design-bid-build contract for construction projects in support of the Pacific Deterrence Initiative Program, which may include projects in Australia, Papua New Guinea, Timor Leste, Micronesia, Philippines, Commonwealth of Northern Marianas Island, Midway, Wake Island, and other areas under Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific cognizance. ECC Expeditionary Constructors LLC is awarded a $116,322,244 firm-fixed-price task order to design and construct a Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC)-25 Hangar Complex that includes the main hangar facility, ancillary facilities, and various site features. Work will be performed in Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and is expected to be completed by November 2028. Fiscal 2025 military construction (Navy) funds in the amount of $116,322,244 will be obligated on this award which will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other awardees are awarded a $25,000 minimum contract guarantee. Fiscal 2024 military construction (defense-wide) funds in the amount of $175,000 will be obligated to all other awardees at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. All other funding will be made available at the task order level as contracting actions occur. The term of the contract is not to exceed 96 months with an expected completion date of September 2033. This acquisition was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website with 13 proposals received. These eight contractors may compete for task orders under the terms and conditions of the awarded contracts. NAVFAC Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity.

Fluor Marine Propulsion LLC, Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $2,053,636,211 cost-plus-fixed-fee modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-18-C-2130) to exercise fiscal 2026 options for Naval Nuclear Propulsion work at the Naval Nuclear Laboratory. Work will be performed in Schenectady, New York (50%); Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (45%); and Idaho Falls, Idaho (5%). Fiscal 2025 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funding in the amount of $107,302,068 (93%); fiscal 2023 other procurement (Navy) funding in the amount of $5,000,000 (4%); fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance (Navy) funding in the amount of $3,000,000 (2%); and fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation in the amount of $289,701 (1%); will be obligated at time of award, of which $8,000,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, DC, is the contracting activity. (Awarded Sept. 15, 2025)

HDR Architecture Inc., Arlington, Virginia, has been awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract (HQ003425DE004) with a maximum value of $66,000,000, if all options are exercised. The value of this award is $12,000,000. No funds are being obligated at the time of the award. The purpose of this contract is for the required architectural and engineering services to support design and construction activities related to planning, programming, execution, and closeout of projects. The anticipated projects include support in various engineering disciplines such as civil, structural, blast analyses, geotechnical, environmental engineering, mechanical, controls, plumbing, electrical, interior and landscape architecture, space planning, master planning, transportation infrastructure, transportation demand management and other technical disciplines. The work will be performed at the Pentagon Reservation, Arlington, Virginia; the Mark Center, Alexandria, Virginia; and Department of War facilities in Fairfield, Pennsylvania, and Frederick, Maryland. The estimated contract completion date is Sept. 16, 2030. Washington Headquarters Services, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

OptumHealth Care Solutions LLC, Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is being awarded a $24,587,905 18-month firm-fixed-price bridge contract (HT001125CE007) for Military Health System (MHS) Global Nurse Advice Line (GNAL) support services. The GNAL is a service to MHS eligible beneficiaries and provides access to telehealth registered nurses for triage services, self-care advice, and general health inquiries 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $24,587,905 are obligated for contract HT001125CE007 to establish and fully fund the six-month base period of the 18-month bridge contract line items 0001-0006 from Sept. 18, 2025, to March 17, 2026. The place of performance is Falls Church, Virginia. The Defense Health Agency, Professional Services Contracting Division, Falls Church, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded an $18,315,750 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to provide design agent field engineering services in support of the AN/SPY-1 Series Radar Antenna, which is integrated within the Aegis Combat System. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (95%); and the governments of Japan (3%), and Spain (2%), under the Foreign Military Sales Program. This contract includes options which, if exercised, would increase the cumulative contract value to $74,680,938. Work will be performed in Yokosuka, Japan (23%); San Diego, California (18%); Mayport, Florida (17%); Rota, Spain (12%); Norfolk, Virginia (10%); Seattle, Washington (10%); Pearl Harbor, Hawaii (7%); Port Hueneme, California (2%); and Wallops Island, Virginia (1%), and is expected to be completed by September 2026. If all options are exercised, work will continue through September 2029. Fiscal 2025 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $1,073,776 (57%); and fiscal 2025 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $802,750 (43%), will be obligated at the time of award, of which $802,750 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole source acquisition pursuant to 10 US Code 3204(a)(1). Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity (N6339425C0005).

Cherokee Defense Manufacturing LLC,* Pryor, Oklahoma (W51AA1-25-D-0004); PCI Manufacturing LLC,* Atmore, Alabama (W51AA1-25-D-0005); Sidus Space Inc.,* Merritt Island, Florida (W51AA1-25-D-0006); Tabet Manufacturing Co. Inc.,* Norfolk, Virginia (W51AA1-25-D-0007); Tyonek Machining and Fabrication LLC,* Madison, Alabama (W51AA1-25-D-0008); Universal Technical Resource Services Inc.,* Marlton, New Jersey (W51AA1-25-D-0009); R2C LLC,* Huntsville, Alabama (W51AA1-25-D-0010); D. Gillette Industrial Services Inc.,* Easton, Pennsylvania (W51AA1-25-D-0011); and Shoemaker Manufacturing Solutions Inc.,* Souderton, Pennsylvania (W51AA1-25-D-0012), will compete for each order of the $21,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract to fabricate electrical harnesses, cable assemblies, mechanical components and assemblies, and weld mechanical components and assemblies in support of Tobyhanna Army Depot’s mission. Bids were solicited via the internet with nine received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 14, 2030. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., McLean, Virginia, is being awarded a $972,000,000 ceiling firm-fixed-price, time and materials, fixed-price incentive, cost reimbursable, cost-plus-fixed-fee; and indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Air Force Modeling and Simulation support service. This contract provides the Department of the Air Force, Department of War, and external partner agencies maintenance in cutting-edge modeling and simulation capabilities that are secure, interoperable, and efficient. Work will be performed both inside the continental US; and outside the continental US and is expected to be completed by Sept. 14, 2030. This contract is the result of a competitive acquisition with four offers received. Fiscal 2025 operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $1,936,248 are being obligated at time of award under the initial task order (FA701425F0249). The Air Force District of Washington Contracting Directorate, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, is the contracting activity (FA701425D0009).

CORRECTION: The contract announced on Sept. 12, 2025, for NATI-Maytag Group LLC,** Lanham, Maryland (SPE603‐25‐C‐5009) for $25,850,058 was announced with an incorrect contract number. The correct contract number is SPE603-25-C-5010. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

CORRECTION: A $525,831,923 cost-plus fixed-fee contract announced on Sept. 12, 2025, for ASRC Federal Data Network Technologies LLC, Beltsville, Maryland, to procure service and support for the Cyber Support Services 3 program was not awarded.