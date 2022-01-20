US Diplomats & DoD Watch Ukraine

Posted by Java Joe on Thursday, January 20, 2022 · Leave a Comment

Morning Coffee is a robust blend of links to news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community. The opinions expressed here do not reflect opinions of the, reports Leader’s owners or staff.

USNI News Fleet and Marine Tracker: January 18, 2022

Tonga’s undersea cable needs “at least” four weeks to repair, according to New Zealand’s foreign ministry. BBC reports the cable was severed during a volcanic eruption on Saturday, crippling communications and cutting the Pacific island off from the outside world. Teams have been working round the clock to get vital supplies to the region. Tonga has been unable to establish contact with the rest of the world since Saturday’s violent eruption severed the country’s only underwater cable in two places.

Wireless carriers AT&T and Verizon will limit their roll-out of 5G near airports after airlines warn of major disruptions, reports The Washington Post. The Federal Aviation Administration said that step should avert possible flight disruptions and much of the potential for interference with airplane safety technology. Airlines had begun preparing employees for a wave of disruptions tied to the rollout, while some international operators canceled flights to the US. A study informing the budget for amphibious ships could spell bad news for Marines, industry, reports Defense News. The amphibious portfolio integrates the Marine Corps and the Navy. Marine expeditionary units rely on these ships around the globe. Navy sailors crew the ships, and also with buying and maintaining them. The Navy let the authority to block buy ships expire, saying in a June hearing that it didn’t want to commit to buying four amphibs because it’s unsure how many it wants.

COL Eric Felt, head of the Air Force’s space research lab, moves to Space Force, reports 4CISRNET. Felt will wrap up four years as the director of the lab and move to the Pentagon as the new deputy executive director of the service’s Space Architecture, Science, and Technology Directorate. He is expected to take an important role in establishing the Space Force’s new acquisitions office.

Afghan’s acting PM calls for diplomatic recognition of Taliban, reports Al Jazeera. Mullah Hasan Akhund calls on all governments, especially of Muslim countries, to “start recognizing” the Taliban administration. Foreign powers have been reluctant to recognize the Taliban administration – which took over Afghanistan in August – while Western nations led by the United States have frozen billions of dollars worth of Afghan banking assets and cut off development funding that once formed the backbone of Afghanistan’s economy.

Veterans Affairs approved thousands of ineligible doctors, and lawmakers want changes, reports Military Times. Lawmakers are demanding screening reforms of outside doctors after a recent Government Accountability Office review found the department’s referral list contains about 1,600 providers that are ineligible to treat veterans, including 601 who are dead. This is out of the 1.2 million active providers in the Veterans Community Care Program.

Contracts:

Sherlock, Smith, and Adams Inc., Montgomery, Alabama (W912DY-22-D-0035); Goldenwolf-Ewingcole JV LLC, Huntingtown, Maryland (W912DY-22-D-0036); Global Engineering Solutions of Washington DC, Washington, DC (W912DY-22-D-0037); Health Facility Solutions Co., San Antonio, Texas (W912DY-22-D-0038); and Shadpour Consulting Engineers, San Diego, California (W912DY-22-D-0039), will compete for each order of the $200,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for Medical Division architectural-engineering services. Bids were solicited via the internet with 20 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 18, 2029. US Army Corps of Engineers’ Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Amentum Services Inc., Germantown, Maryland, has been awarded a maximum $210,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee, hybrid-type contract with cost-reimbursable no-fee and firm-fixed-price line items for hazardous materials support services for multiple Naval Fleet Readiness Centers. A task order for the first ordering period (SP3300-22-F-5011) for an estimated $20,966,812 was also executed at the time of award. This was a competitive acquisition with three responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Maryland, Florida, Virginia, North Carolina and California, with a Jan. 18, 2027, ordering period end date. Using customer is Defense Logistics Agency Aviation. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2022 through 2027 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution, New Cumberland, Pennsylvania (SP3300‐22‐D‐5001).

Sign up for Morning Coffee to be delivered to your inbox Monday through Thursday. Stay ahead of the curve with news around the internet concerning the Naval Air Station Patuxent River economic community.

