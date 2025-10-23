Sens. Tim Kaine (D-VA), Adam Schiff (D-CA), and Rand Paul (R-KY) are planning to force a vote on a resolution to block Trump from carrying out hostilities against Venezuela without the explicit approval of Congress, reports Stars and Stripes. Trump confirmed this week, he had authorized covert CIA actions in Venezuela and might consider ground military operations. The Senate failed in a 51-48 vote last week to advance a measure to prevent further boat strikes without congressional authorization. Paul and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) were the only Republicans to vote in support.

A newly formed joint task force out of the Marine Expeditionary Force will synchronize counter-narcotics efforts with the Homeland Security Task Force, reports Seapower Magazine. ADM Alvin Holsey, commander, SOUTHCOM, announced the task force on Oct. 10 and announced his retirement on Oct. 16, reports USNI.

Civilian special agents of the Army Counterintelligence Command expect to gain the authority to conduct searches, execute warrants, and make arrests outside of military bases, reports Defense News. LTGEN Anthony Hale, deputy chief of staff of the Army for Intelligence expects the authority for the more than 3,000 agents to arrive this calendar year. ACIC agents are currently working along the US southern border, Hale said, adding that NORTHCOM has also requested Army counterintelligence support.

Hundreds of thousands of federal employees are expecting to miss their first full paychecks this Friday, reports Federal News Network. Many excepted and furloughed federal employees received partial paychecks around Oct. 10, for workdays through Sept. 30. A GOP-led bill to pay workers required to show up for work and troops cannot gain Democratic support for its failure to cover the some 700,000 federal employees who are currently furloughed.

The Navy selected General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, to develop a semi-autonomous, combat drone to meet changing missions including operations on and from aircraft carriers, reports Seapower Magazine. GA-ASI designed the Air Force’s first unmanned fighter, YFQ-42A, which began flight testing in August.

The Army also plans to expand its autonomous air capability portfolio with a Collaborative Combat Aircraft option, and is working with the other services, partners, and allies to find out what the right option may look like, reports Breaking Defense.

TWZ presents a walk-around tour of Beechcraft’s M-346 jet trainer, looking to replace the Navy’s T-45 Goshawk. The demonstrator Beechcraft is using is an M-346FA (fighter-attack) model of Leonardo’s M-346 Master family of jets. Leonardo and Textron, the latter of which owns Beechcraft, have joined forces for the Navy’s next generation trainer opportunity.

Nordic army leaders have a new critical requirement for new weapons, they must have already proved their worth in the Ukraine war, reports Breaking Defense. “For new [supply] chains and new technologies, I’m never going to buy anything that hasn’t worked in Ukraine,” Maj. Gen. Peter Harling Boysen, chief of the Royal Danish Army told industry and US Army representatives during an AUSA panel discussion last week on Northern Europe.

The New York Times reports that a live, 155-millimeter shell prematurely detonated during Camp Pendleton’s Marine Corps celebration on Saturday, dropping fragments of the shell on a California Highway Patrol vehicle and motorcycle that were part of VP JD Vance’s protective detail. No officers were hurt in the mishap on a major freeway Gov. Gavin Newsom had ordered closed. The governor had objected to the plan to fire over the freeway, against the guidance of military officials, who had said it was safe for it to remain open.

Defense One reports China’s top intelligence agency on Sunday accused the US National Security Agency of carrying out a yearslong cyberespionage campaign against Beijing’s national time-service network, among the nation’s most sensitive pieces of digital infrastructure. “NSA does not confirm nor deny allegations in the media regarding its operations,” an NSA official told Nextgov/FCW. “Our core focus is countering foreign malign activities persistently targeting American interests, and we will continue to defend against adversaries wishing to threaten us.”