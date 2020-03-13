Update: TPP Cancels Upcoming Reynolds’ Briefing, Other Events

UPDATE: Note from The Patuxent Partnership: We regret having to cancel our upcoming program on March 18 with Lt Gen Reynolds, USMC, as well as our all day program,” Naval Aviation & Air Dominance and the Great Power Competition,” scheduled for April 2nd.

The USMSM has advised us that in the interest of safety, the facility will be closed through April 30. Our plan is to reschedule these programs, if possible, and we will keep you informed.

The April 15 NAWCAD Industry Day with One-on-Ones also has been canceled.

LTG Lori Reynolds, the Marine Corps’ deputy commandant for information, will offer a briefing sponsored by The Patuxent Partnership on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland Building 2, Center Hall at 44219 Airport Road, California, MD.

The event will be held from 8:30 to 10 am.

As deputy commandant for information, Lt. Gen. Reynolds develops and supervises plans, policies, and strategy for operating in the Information Environment and identifies requirements in doctrine, manpower, training, education, and equipment in order to support Marine Air Ground Task Force operations in the Information Environment.

In support of the commandant of the Marine Corps and her Title 10 responsibilities as a service chief, the deputy commandant for information serves as the principal adviser on all Information Environment matters and serves as the principal spokesperson on Marine Corps Information Environment programs, requirements, and strategy throughout the Department of the Navy and the Department of Defense.

The day’s schedule:

8 am — Check-in and coffee available

8:30 am — Program begins

The program is free for all attendees. Registration is requested to plan for seating and coffee.

Lt. Gen. Reynolds was commissioned in May 1986 upon graduating from the US Naval Academy and assigned as a communications officer. As a company grade officer, she served in various billets at 1st Marine Division Communications Company, Marine Wing Communication Squadron 18 in Okinawa, Marine Corps Systems Command, and 9th Communication Battalion, I MEF.

As a field grade officer, she was selected to command Recruiting Station Harrisburg PA and then served as an action officer and division head at HQMC C4. She was selected to command 9th Communication Battalion in 2003 and deployed the battalion to Fallujah Iraq in support of I MEF during Operation Iraqi Freedom II.

She was subsequently assigned to duty with the Joint Staff J6 in Washington, DC, where she was an action officer and division head. Col. Reynolds assumed command of 1 MEF Headquarters Group in 2009 and deployed the group to Helmand Province Afghanistan in support of I MEF and RC Southwest during Operation Enduring Freedom.

As a general officer, she commanded Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island/Eastern Recruiting Region from 2011-2014, was the principal deputy to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense South and Southeast Asia in OSD Policy from 2014-2015 and commanded Marine Corps Forces Cyberspace Command from 2015-2018. Lt. Gen. Reynolds has commanded at every rank.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

