Update Address With SMECO to Ensure Ballot Delivery

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative reminds members that SMECO conducts its annual members’ meeting to elect directors and vote on bylaw changes. As a member, you have the right to vote.

SMECO has 15 directors and, every year, five directors are elected to three-year terms.

This year, elections will be held to fill one position in Calvert/Anne Arundel counties, two positions in Charles County, one in Prince George’s County, and one in St. Mary’s County.

Ballots are mailed to all members. In order to receive a ballot, it’s important that SMECO has a correct mailing address.

To update mailing information, call 1-888-440-3311 or use Account Manager online. To use Account Manager, click on “Sign In” at smeco.coop. Log in with your password and user name. (Click “Enroll New User” to begin the setup process if you are a new user.) Select “View/Update Account Info” at the top right and update information.

Those with multiple account addresses, can designate the one where they would like to receive the annual meeting ballot by calling and speaking to a customer care representative.

Ballots will be mailed to all SMECO members July 18.

SMECO members can vote by mail or online. There will be no voting onsite.

Members can vote for candidates in each county.

Ballots must be received or submitted online by August 18, 2022. Voting results will be announced at the meeting.

The annual meeting is a business meeting and will be held at 6 pm August 25, 2022, at the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall. Ballots cast by mail and online will be included to make a quorum of 500. In addition to the 500 ballots, at least 50 members are required to attend the meeting in person to make a quorum.

Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is a customer-owned electric cooperative providing electricity to more than 150,000 services in southern Prince George’s County, Charles County, St. Mary’s County, and Calvert County.

