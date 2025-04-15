‘Unnecessary Farce’ Next @ Three Notch Theatre

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 · Leave a Comment

The Newtowne Players will present Unnecessary Farce from April 25 – May 11 at Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park, MD.

Imagine: Two cops. Three crooks. Eight doors. Go. In a cheap motel room, an embezzling mayor is supposed to meet with his female accountant, while in the room next door, two undercover cops wait to catch the meeting on videotape. But there’s some confusion as to who’s in which room, who’s being videotaped, who’s taken the money, who’s hired a hit man, and why the accountant keeps taking off her clothes.

Show times will be 8pm Thursdays-Saturdays and 3pm Sundays. The doors will open 30 minutes before curtain.

Adults $20; seniors 65 and over, students, military $17; children 12 and under $15; and younger than 5 free. Content Advisory: ​rated MA – Adult Language.

Purchase tickets here.

Cast members are:

Eric Sheridan: Sam Allgaier

Billie Dwyer: Amelia Yunker

Karen Brown: Kalyn Friscia

Agent Frank: Brandon Maher

Todd: James Haigler

Mayor Meekly: Chad Mildenstein

Mary Meekly: ​Stacey Park

The theater is at 21744 South Coral Drive.