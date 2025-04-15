‘Unnecessary Farce’ Next @ Three Notch Theatre
The Newtowne Players will present Unnecessary Farce from April 25 – May 11 at Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park, MD.
Imagine: Two cops. Three crooks. Eight doors. Go. In a cheap motel room, an embezzling mayor is supposed to meet with his female accountant, while in the room next door, two undercover cops wait to catch the meeting on videotape. But there’s some confusion as to who’s in which room, who’s being videotaped, who’s taken the money, who’s hired a hit man, and why the accountant keeps taking off her clothes.
Show times will be 8pm Thursdays-Saturdays and 3pm Sundays. The doors will open 30 minutes before curtain.
Adults $20; seniors 65 and over, students, military $17; children 12 and under $15; and younger than 5 free. Content Advisory: rated MA – Adult Language.
Purchase tickets here.
Cast members are:
- Eric Sheridan: Sam Allgaier
- Billie Dwyer: Amelia Yunker
- Karen Brown: Kalyn Friscia
- Agent Frank: Brandon Maher
- Todd: James Haigler
- Mayor Meekly: Chad Mildenstein
- Mary Meekly: Stacey Park
The theater is at 21744 South Coral Drive.