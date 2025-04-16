UMD UAS Research Has Summer Internships

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Join the University of Maryland UAS Research and Operations Center as a UROC summer intern. Applications are now being accepted. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the 10-week internships from the start of June to early August.

Interns will work hands-on with the UROC Team on a UAS-related project of their own design and will be a member of the UROC team, paid an hourly rate, and work alongside other team members on-site at the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport.

The internship program gives students a unique opportunity to define their own funded UAS-related project, experience managing that project from start to finish, and engineer/test the solutions that they develop. Students will have many opportunities to learn about and participate in UAS operations and flight safety with the operations team at the UROC. Students will also participate in flight operations for their own projects.

Applicants are reviewed on a rolling basis. Projects must be approved by UROC for applicability, scope, and budget.

Interns must be:

Currently enrolled in an undergraduate technical degree program (not limited to engineering) from rising sophomore to rising senior. Students from any accredited university/community college are eligible.

Able to work full time in Southern Maryland for 10 weeks during the internship period.

Interested in UAS technology.

Project Guidance

All projects will be relatable to a flying UAS research project, and may include hardware, software, or both; and may include any portion of the UAS, including but not limited to vehicles, sensors, software, data links, ground control station, or human integration.

It is a requirement that all projects fly by the end of summer.

There are no hard restrictions on what type of projects may be proposed. However, keep in mind that you will only have 10 weeks to see the project through to completion.

Find the application and more information here.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

SoMD 2030 is focused on building a STEM pipeline, increasing career opportunities. This collaborative effort is funded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division. The Patuxent Partnership is accomplishing the work under an agreement with NAWCAD, working with St. Mary’s College of Maryland, College of Southern Maryland, area public school systems, as well as other schools, industry, and NAWCAD. SoMD 2030 connects talented students with paid apprenticeships and internships.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.