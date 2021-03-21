March 21, 2021

Tune In to Newtowne Players’ Podcast

Podcast

The Newtowne Players community theater group has very much missed everyone and its members started their very own Podcast!

Hosted by NTP’s Stacy Reynolds Oosterink, patrons and members can stay connected from the comforts of home. Click here for details about this new and exciting Podcast, “The Green Room.”

The series includes stories, interviews, and most importantly, the people of the Newtowne Players. Three episodes are currently available.

It is produced by Kenny Faison and Stacey Park. Recorded by Jay McKulka. Edited by Timothy Joyce. Music by Hunter Martin.

The group is currently planning for its Season 18 opening in September 2021.

