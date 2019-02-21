Trump Gives Space Force to the Air Force

President Donald Trump places the Space Force under the Air Force, reports Defense News, although technically Congress needs to approve a sixth military branch.

Deploy or get out starts now for the US Air Force, reports Air Force Times. Airmen who haven’t been able to deploy for more than a year, your time may be up, according to AF Secretary Heather Wilson.

Cyber Command plans to spend as much as $75 million in 2019 for new tools and capabilities, reports Fifth Domain.

Reuters reports that Turkey rejects US Patriot offer as it stands, according to the chairman of Turkey’s Defence Industry Directorate. Talks continue.

Raytheon predicts more sales as missile deliveries to UAE continue apace, reports Defense News.

Boeing’s T-X could be coming to the Middle East — and not just as a trainer jet, reports Defense News. Boeing and Saab’s T-X trainer jet just won the US Air Force’s next-generation trainer competition.

Potential conflict of interest is further muddying DoD’s troubled $10 billion cloud contract, reports Breaking Defense. The Pentagon revealed Tuesday it has obtained “new information” pointing to potential conflicts of interest in the competition.

Trump nominates Transportation Deputy Jeffrey Rosen to replace Rod Rosenstein as deputy attorney general, reports The Washington Times. Rosen spent 30 years as a senior partner at Kirkland & Ellis law firm and served as general counsel and senior policy adviser for the White House of Management and Budget.

Advanced Turbine Engine protests loss of a $517 million Army helicopter engine competition to rival General Electric Aviation, reports Defense News.

Military Times offers ways troops and vets can cut their student loan debt. Hundreds of thousands of veterans, service members, and their families have student loans. There is help available to get those loans reduced or even eliminated.

