The US federal government closed at 12:01 am Oct. 1 amid a bitter partisan fight over funding. Three-quarters of a million employees have been furloughed and others are working without pay indefinitely, reports The Washington Post. Among departments with known furlough numbers are Education, which has furloughed 87% of its employees; Commerce 81%; Labor 76%; State 62%; Agriculture 49%; and Defense (only civilians) 45%. The Trump administration has told officials to prepare for mass layoffs while the shutdown lasts.