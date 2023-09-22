Tropical Storm Warning Issued; Closings Announced

NAS Patuxent River reminds all residents and staff to be aware of potentially destructive weather associated with the landfall of a tropical storm this weekend.

Storm surge of 2- to 3- feet and strong winds are likely, along with 2- to 4-inches of rain.

Drivers are advised to avoid flooded roads — Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

St. Mary’s County Government Announces September 23 Closure

St. Mary’s County government will be closed on Saturday, September 23, 2023, due to anticipated weather impacts from Tropical Storm Ophelia (upgraded from Potential Tropical Storm Sixteen).

This closure includes:

All SMCG administrative offices

All three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern) and there will be no home-delivered meals

All Recreation & Parks facilities, programs, parks, and museums (St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point lighthouse Museum, Old Jail Museum, and Drayden African American Schoolhouse)

St. Mary’s Transit System (STS)

St. Andrew’s Landfill and the six convenience centers

All three St. Mary’s County Libraries (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, and Lexington Park)

St. Mary’s County Public Schools events and activities

St. Mary’s County Circuit Courthouse

The FastTrac Distribution event scheduled for September 23 has also been postponed until a later date.

The Department of Emergency Services encourages residents to prepare ahead of the storm. Self-service sandbags are available for citizens today, September 22, 2023, until 5pm. Community members can sign up for local weather alerts at stmaryscountymd.gov/codered.

For more information on county programs and operations, visit stmaryscountymd.gov or follow St. Mary’s County government on Facebook or Twitter (X) for regular updates.