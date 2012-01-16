Nothing Trivial About It

Posted by Editor on Monday, January 16, 2012

The 3rd Annual Southern Maryland Jeopardy Tournament was held at Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland on Friday. Local students and business-sponsored teams competed in the event, which benefited the Great Mills High School Engineering Club. The proceeds will be used to send 24 students to the 2012 International Botball Robotics Tournament to be held this July.