Nothing Trivial About It

Posted by on Monday, January 16, 2012 · 1 Comment 

The 3rd Annual Southern Maryland Jeopardy Tournament was held at Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland on Friday. Local students and business-sponsored teams competed in the event, which benefited the Great Mills High School Engineering Club. The proceeds will be used to send 24 students to the 2012 International Botball Robotics Tournament to be held this July.

Comments
  1. Allen Skinner says:
    January 16, 2012 at 2:04 pm

    Great Story – Amazing students
    Thanks for covering this kind of event to get out the word about the Great things happening at Great MIlls

