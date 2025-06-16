Tri-County Federal Workers Career Fair Set

Save the date for a Tri-County Federal Workers Career Fair to be held Wednesday, July 16. The Patuxent Partnership is helping to publicize the event.

The career fair will be held from 10am to 3pm at American Legion Post 238 in Hughesville.

It will be an opportunity for businesses in Charles, Calvert, St. Mary’s, and the DMV region to connect with skilled talent.

For more information, contact Yvette Turner of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland at 240-462-0732 or [email protected].

