The St. Mary’s County Health Department, in partnership with the environmental studies department at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, is hosting an open panel discussion on transportation, trails, and community design policy for health, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, 6pm – 7:30pm in the Cole Cinema, Campus Center, on the St. Mary’s College campus. Click here to register.

Discussion will focus on how trails and walkable communities can be instrumental for improving public health, how policy can impact community wellness, and local action on the built environment.

Panelists:

Sue Veith, Healthy Eating & Active Living Action Team Co-Chair, Urban and Environmental Planner, St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development

Fred Shaffer, Planning Coordinator, Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission

Kwasi Bosompem, Senior Planner, St. Mary’s County Department of Land Use and Growth Management

This event is open to all students, staff and faculty, public health professionals, and community members who would like to learn more on this public health issue.

This event will take place in Cole Cinema which located in in the Campus Center Building on the Campus Map. Parking Lot K is recommended for attendees.