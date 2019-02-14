TPP Works to Advance STEM Education

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Thursday, February 14, 2019 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership has a mission to bring technology companies together and to help them be successful, and that mission starts with ensuring the best possible workforce. To that end, TPP has been recognized for its efforts to Advance STEM Education in St. Mary’s County.

The St. Mary’s County Board of Education honored TPP alongside with Northrop Grumman at a recent board meeting on Jan. 16, 2019. The Patuxent Partnership and the defense contractor recently made a significant donation to the school system that allows every elementary school in St. Mary’s County to have two robot kits for a variety of uses. The robots have uses for all ages of elementary students, from kindergarten to fifth grade, because they can be used for basic lessons on putting the pieces together or more complicated lessons on coding for various uses and movements.

The total donation ended up being close to $15,000. The money was used to purchase the actual robots and several types of materials used with them, from spare parts and building pieces to software used for coding.

About The Patuxent Partnership

TPP fosters collaboration and the sharing of knowledge and expertise across a diverse network that includes government, industry, and academia. TPP also supports STEM education and workforce development within the local community including hosting programs of interest to NAVAIR, NAWCAD, and the broader DoD community.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.