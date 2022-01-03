TPP to Host United Way Briefing

The Patuxent Partnership will present “Staying United Across COVID-19 Impacts” from 8:30 to 9:30 am January 11, 2022. The virtual program will include a briefing with Mel Brennan, chief executive officer of the United Way of Southern Maryland.

Registration is complimentary for all attendees. Register here.

Attendees will:

Learn about what the United Way of Southern Maryland does

Be informed on what is new with the organization

Discover why you should consider getting involved with United Way

Find out what the group is doing to help Southern Maryland recover from COVID-19 impacts

Hear from a community partner who has been supported by United Way

The United Way of Southern Maryland has formed to impact lives in Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties by mobilizing the caring power of the community to advance the common good.

United Way funds 45 programs that are improving the health, education, and financial stability of neighbors in the tri-county area through community impact grants. The grants are creating long-lasting changes in the community.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.