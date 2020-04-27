TPP Reminder: Path to Recovery Webinar

The Patuxent Partnership reminds its members and colleagues of an upcoming World Trade Center Institute webinar series. The first webinar will be at 11 am Tuesday, April 28.

Maryland’s Path to Recovery will feature Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz who will give an update to Maryland’s COVID-19 response in the business community and discuss how long the state will weather this storm, how businesses across the state are being affected, and is the state is headed toward a new normal.

Visit this link for further details and to register.

Future topics will include Future of Globalization, Big Changes Driven by COVID-19, and What the Future Holds: US and Global Economic Impact.

Other Upcoming Events

Pax River Virtual Mid-Career Level Experienced Professionals Interview Day

Please note date change: Wednesday, May 13, from 9 am – 4 pm

Seeking professionals with experience in engineering, mathematics, statistics, cybersecurity, information technology, physical science, program management, logistics, industrial specialist, and many more disciplines.

Register here. Request registration by Wednesday, April 29.

Please note, not every applicant will be selected for an interview during the virtual event. It is beneficial for you to have the most up-to-date information in the resume repository as they are continually sourcing.

For more information, contact Wanda S. Cricchi, Human Capital Consultant, Special Recruitment Office, Human Capital Management Department, NAWCAD,

at wanda.cricchi@navy.mil.

Complete TPP Survey

The Patuxent Partnership wants to continue to engage with its membership and bring them programs of value. TPP welcomes ideas, input, and creativity. Please share suggestions and topics for possible webinars and programs that can be held in virtual platforms.

There is a brief survey (just two questions) to collect ideas and look forward to staying connected in new and exciting ways.

Find the survey here or contact Jen Brown, TPP programs and membership director, at jennifer.brown@paxpartnership.org.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.