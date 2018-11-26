TPP Pushes Member Survey

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Monday, November 26, 2018 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership is always working to ensure that it is serving its members in the best possible. To continue that service and fulfill the needs of its members, the organization has developed a survey and is asking all members to take a few minutes to fill it out.

The survey asks about the thoughts and experiences of members, and will help the organization create programs, tools and resources that are of the highest possible value to members. It will only take about 10 minutes to answer all of the questions, and the survey is open until Friday, Nov. 30, 2018.

The survey first asks about demographics of the respondent, and then moves into the individual’s interests and needs. There are not just multiple choice questions — each respondent will have the opportunity to write specific information about what they’d like to get out of their membership in TPP. The purpose behind the survey is to make sure TPP is of the utmost value to every single member, and that every member’s professional and personal lives are improved by membership.

The Patuxent Partnership works to connect the interests of individuals, businesses, and academia in the Southern Maryland region. It aims to be of value to students, parents, business owners, workers, educators, government representatives, and anyone else who may be involved in creating a strong STEM-related workforce in Southern Maryland. Surveys like this one are ideal for growing the connections between all of the players in these fields.

TPP fosters collaboration and the sharing of knowledge and expertise across a diverse network that includes government, industry, and academia. TPP also supports STEM education and workforce development within the local community including hosting programs of interest to NAVAIR, NAWCAD, and the broader DoD community.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.