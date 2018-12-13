TPP Plans Export Compliance Program

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Thursday, December 13, 2018 · Leave a Comment

The Patuxent Partnership will offer a session, International Traffic in Arms/Export Administration Regulations Export Compliance, from 9 am to noon Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2019.

The event will be hld at the Precise Conference Center at 22290 Exploration Drive in Lexington Park. Those interested in attending may register for the program here.

The three-hour session, being held in conjunction with the Maryland Department of Commerce, will be facilitated by Tom Jarboe, president of Kieyos LLC and certified professional in ITAR export compliance. Mr. Jarboe will cover three topics:

Introduction to the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and Export Administration Regulations (EAR)

International Programs and Security Assistance

Arms Transfers

International Arms Trade

DoD Acquisition Order of Precedence

DoS Regulated Exporting (ITAR)

Basics of Foreign Disclosure

State-controlled Export Licenses

Violations

DoC Regulated Exporting (EAR)

Differences Between State and Commerce

Why DoD Contractors Need to Pay Attention to DoC License Controls (Discussion on 600-series and Export Compliance Reform)

Statutory Controls

Export Compliance Classification Number

Export Compliance Program Management

Case Study (What Could Possibly Go Wrong?)

Mr. Jarboe is a veteran of the US Coast Guard. Upon leaving the service he worked for Sierra Management Technologies as a flight operations coordinator for the V-22 Integrated Test Team before going to Eagan McAllister Associates as a deputy program manager. He then left to start his own defense contracting company Technology Security Associates Inc. where he led as chief operating officer until September 2014.

He currently serves as president of Kieyos LLC, an international trade company. With its corporate headquarters located in Lexington Park, Maryland, with offices in Baltimore, Rochester, NY,and Huntsville, AL, Kieyos is well-known in the international trade industry for its expertise in International Traffic in Arms (US State Department) and Export Administration and Regulations (Commerce Department) licensing, Customs brokering, freight forwarding and international business trade development. He is a certified professional in ITAR export compliance (ECoP-ITAR).

The Dec. 19 session is part of the Maryland Defense Diversification Assistance Program, a comprehensive business assistance program for Maryland defense contractors interested in commercializing their business or exporting to overseas markets. Funded by a federal grant from the DoD’s Office of Economic Adjustment, theprogram administrated by the Maryland Department of Commerce in conjunction with federal, local, and non-profit partners, provides free or subsidized training and consulting services (valued up to $11,000) to help defense dependent companies identify new commercial or overseas revenue. MD Commerce is accepting applications to the MDDA program through the end of 2018.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.