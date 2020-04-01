TPP Deadline to Nominate Member of Year

Posted by The Patuxent Partnership on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

The Patuxent Partnership will accept nominations for its 2019 Member of the Year award through today.

The nomination form can be found here.

The Patuxent Partnership Member of the Year Award recognizes a corporate member that best exemplifies outstanding leadership, community support, and commitment to the economic growth and development of Southern Maryland. The Member of the Year Award is presented at The Patuxent Partnership’s annual members dinner.

Previous winners have included Naval Systems Inc. (NSI), Aviation Systems Engineering Company, Raytheon, HTii, Northrop Grumman Corporation, AVIAN LLC, and Lockheed Martin.

To be considered for the award, members must demonstrate strength in business performance, employee culture, community affairs, and volunteer activities.

Nominees must be members in good standing for a minimum of one year. Nominations are due Wednesday, April 1.

For more information, contact Shelley Frey at shelley.frey@paxpartnership.org.

The Patuxent Partnership reminds its members and colleagues that the office will continue to be there for its members and the community, through this challenging time.

“The health and safety of our members are our priority, and we continue to monitor the rapidly changing situation related to the spread of COVID-19. We want to provide you resources and are including those on our COVID-19 Resource page,” writes TPP Executive Director Bonnie Green. “TPP is available to assist you. We will be available, here or remotely, via email or phone during business hours. Please reach out to us with any questions. Please note conference meeting rooms are unavailable until further notice. As the situation becomes clearer, we plan to host some webinars.”

Find the TPP Resources page here.

