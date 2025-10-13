TPP Annual Meeting Set Oct. 22

The Patuxent Partnership‘s annual meeting will be held from 8:30 to 10am October 22.

The meeting will be held at TechPort at 44185 Airport Road in California.

With speakers:

Bonnie Green, Executive Director, TPP

Dr. Bernice Brezina, Dean of School of STEM and Professional Studies, about the new aviation maintenance program at the College of Southern Maryland, the cyber range and cyber education.

The event is free, but registration is required. Click here.

About The Patuxent Partnership

The Patuxent Partnership is a nonprofit member organization that fosters collaboration between government, industry, and academia to advance education through STEM-based initiatives; to advance technology through speaker programs, forums, and networking; to advance science and technology transfer through the exchange of ideas, information, and data related to technologies; and to increase workforce development through an array of initiatives.

SoMD 2030 is focused on building a STEM pipeline, increasing career opportunities. This collaborative effort is funded by the Naval Air Warfare Center Aviation Division. The Patuxent Partnership is accomplishing the work under an agreement with NAWCAD, working with St. Mary’s College of Maryland, College of Southern Maryland, area public school systems, as well as other schools, industry, and NAWCAD. SoMD 2030 connects talented students with paid apprenticeships and internships.

To learn more about The Patuxent Partnership and its programs, visit its Leader member page.