Tour the Health Hub in Lex Park on June 3

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, June 1, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Health Hub in Lexington Park, MD, will hold an open house from 9am to noon June 3. Community members are invited to the event to learn about the many services provided by the Health Hub and tour the facility.

Operated by the St. Mary’s County Health Department in collaboration with several community partners, the Health Hub provides a wide range of services including behavioral health crisis walk-in services and primary care medical services. The Health Hub also addresses various life factors that influence health – such as employment, financial well-being, violence, youth development, education/literacy, and housing.

“Our health department team is so proud of the many partners that work to serve our community through the Health Hub,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County health officer. “We hope people will take advantage of this event to see what great resources are offered and meet some of the community partners involved.”

Learn more about the Health Hub here.