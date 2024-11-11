Top Score for Hoyer from HRC

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Monday, November 11, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer received a score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign’s 118th Congressional Scorecard. The biannual scorecard measures federal lawmakers’ support for LGBTQ+ equality.

“Congress has a responsibility to stand against bigotry and discrimination and to promote inclusion and opportunity for LGBTQ+ Americans,” Congressman Hoyer (D-MD) said.

At a time when some lawmakers are working to undermine protections for the LGBTQ+ community – especially transgender Americans – “it is vital that we support policies that reflect the American principles of equality and justice for all. I will continue to work with Democrats to advocate for LGBTQ+ Americans and their rights,” he said.

Congressman Hoyer is chair of the Regional Leadership Council.

