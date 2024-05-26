‘Tis the Season for Farmers Markets

Posted by Lexi Leader on Sunday, May 26, 2024 · Leave a Comment

(Photo courtesy of St. Mary’s County government)

St. Mary’s County is home to three county-sponsored farmers markets. Those who want to shop for fresh produce, locally raised meats and seafood, flowers, baked goods, local wines, spirits, and more are encouraged to visit The Barns at New Market, Home Grown Farm Market, and the California Farmers Market.

Home Grown Farm Market

Open year-round

Hours: Saturdays from 9am – 1pm

Location: 21078 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park

Information: www.facebook.com/HomeGrownFarmMarket

The Barns at New Market

Open March 30 through October 26

Hours: Saturdays from 9am – 3pm (inside and outside), and Wednesday – Saturday 8am – 4pm (limited outside vendors).

Location: 29133 Thompson Corner Road, Mechanicsville

Information: www.facebook.com/TheBarnsatNewMarket

California Farmers Market

Open April 27 through November 23

Hours: Saturdays from 9am – 1pm

Location: BAE parking lot at the intersection of Route 235 and Town Creek Drive, California

Information: www.facebook.com/CaliforniaBAEFarmersMarket

Additional information about St. Mary’s County Farmers Markets can be found here. Or call 240-309–4022.