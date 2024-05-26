‘Tis the Season for Farmers Markets
(Photo courtesy of St. Mary’s County government)
St. Mary’s County is home to three county-sponsored farmers markets. Those who want to shop for fresh produce, locally raised meats and seafood, flowers, baked goods, local wines, spirits, and more are encouraged to visit The Barns at New Market, Home Grown Farm Market, and the California Farmers Market.
Home Grown Farm Market
Open year-round
Hours: Saturdays from 9am – 1pm
Location: 21078 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park
Information: www.facebook.com/HomeGrownFarmMarket
The Barns at New Market
Open March 30 through October 26
Hours: Saturdays from 9am – 3pm (inside and outside), and Wednesday – Saturday 8am – 4pm (limited outside vendors).
Location: 29133 Thompson Corner Road, Mechanicsville
Information: www.facebook.com/TheBarnsatNewMarket
California Farmers Market
Open April 27 through November 23
Hours: Saturdays from 9am – 1pm
Location: BAE parking lot at the intersection of Route 235 and Town Creek Drive, California
Information: www.facebook.com/CaliforniaBAEFarmersMarket
Additional information about St. Mary’s County Farmers Markets can be found here. Or call 240-309–4022.