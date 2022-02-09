Tickets on Sale for ‘Puffs’ at Three Notch Theatre

Up next at Three Notch Theatre is “Puffs or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” by Matt Cox.

It will be presented February 11 – 27, 2022, by The Newtowne Players.

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. This is the story of the Puffs … who just happened to be there, too. A tale for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.

Puffs is an original comedy that takes place in a familiar world and yet it is a world of its own creation. It is hilarious and heartwarming, funny, intelligent, a little worn, and slightly ignored which suits the Puffs just fine.

And Badgers … Badgers are cool.

It is rated PG-13 with strong language.

Showtimes are 8 pm Thursdays-Saturdays and 3:30 pm Sundays.

Tickets are adults $18; seniors/students/military $15; and children $13. Thursdays all tickets are $13. Purchase tickets here.

Cast members are:

Wayne Hopkin played by Brandon Maher

Oliver Rivers played by Griffin Mullins

Megan Jones played by Meg Pugh

Narrator played by Marina Broome-Eason

Other cast members in various roles are Jeff Maher, Jenny Meisinger, Carlton Silvestro, Emily Quade, Camilla Rodgers, Piper Philyaw, and Jonathan Berry.

Director is Tessa Silvestro. Assistant director is Neil Compton. Producer is Robin Finnacom.

Three Notch Theatre is at 21744 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park, MD.