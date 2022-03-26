Tickets on Sale for Easter Egg Festival

Posted by Lexi Leader on Saturday, March 26, 2022 · Leave a Comment

The St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks will host its 39th annual Easter Egg Festival at the county fairgrounds Saturday, April 9.

Th rain-or-shine event will be held from 11:30 am to 4 pm and is open to the entire community. The festival has become a staple of the Southern Maryland community every spring. It features egg hunts for ages up to 12, visits with the Easter Bunny, live entertainment, free arts and crafts, face painting, and goods and services for sale by local area vendors.

For a $5 fee, attendees can participate in the egg hunt, visit with Mr. or Mrs. Bunny, enjoy face painting and crafts, and participate in various bunny-approved activities. Live entertainment and lots of good, local food for purchase will also be a part of the festivities.

Tickets for this event can be purchased online, in advance here. Tickets are also available in person at the Recreation & Parks main office from 8 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday.

Recreation & Parks is seeking donations and sponsorships from the community for the event. Claim a sponsorship level online on the registration website. Each level provides various promotional opportunities and support of local businesses that will be distributed to over 12,000 households and viewed on social media and the county website.

Net proceeds from the Easter Egg Festival and the department’s annual golf tournament are used to fund the Recreation & Parks scholarship program, which provides qualified individual applicants the opportunity to participate in an activity at a 50% prorated amount of the registration fee.

For more information, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1800.