Tickets on Sale for ‘Cinderella’

Posted by Lexi Leader on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 · Leave a Comment

Tickets are now available for the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks Summerstock production of “Cinderella.”

Performances of the Rodgers + Hammerstein’s classic will be held at Great Mills High School on July 19–21 and July 26–28, 2024, with a total of eight shows.

Online ticket sales began July 1 and will also be available for purchase the day of the show, if available. Don’t hesitate as some shows may sell out in advance. Purchase tickets online at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/summerstock.

Show times:

July 19 and July 26 at 7pm

July 20 and July 27 at 1pm and 7pm

July 21 and July 28 at 3pm

Varied ticket prices are available for adults, seniors, and youth. All ticket sales are final and are non-refundable and non-transferable. For assistance with ticket sales, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1800 or email [email protected].

For general show inquiries or to learn how you can become a sponsor and show supporter, email the Summerstock producer at [email protected].