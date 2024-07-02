Tickets on Sale for ‘Cinderella’
Tickets are now available for the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks Summerstock production of “Cinderella.”
Performances of the Rodgers + Hammerstein’s classic will be held at Great Mills High School on July 19–21 and July 26–28, 2024, with a total of eight shows.
Online ticket sales began July 1 and will also be available for purchase the day of the show, if available. Don’t hesitate as some shows may sell out in advance. Purchase tickets online at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/summerstock.
Show times:
- July 19 and July 26 at 7pm
- July 20 and July 27 at 1pm and 7pm
- July 21 and July 28 at 3pm
Varied ticket prices are available for adults, seniors, and youth. All ticket sales are final and are non-refundable and non-transferable. For assistance with ticket sales, call 301-475-4200, ext. 1800 or email [email protected].
For general show inquiries or to learn how you can become a sponsor and show supporter, email the Summerstock producer at [email protected].