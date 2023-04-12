Three Notch Theatre’s Next Production
“These Shining Lives” is the next production at Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park. The play will run from April 28 through May 14.
These Shining Lives chronicles the strength and determination of women considered expendable in their day, exploring their true story and its continued resonance. Catherine and her friends are dying, it’s true; but theirs is a story of survival in its most transcendent sense, as they refuse to allow the company that stole their health to kill their spirits — or endanger the lives of those who come after them.
Show times are 8pm Thursdays-Saturdays and 3:30pm Sundays.
Adults $18; Special Discount Groups $15; Children 6-11 $13; younger than 5 free (not recommended for young children). Content advisory: It is rated PG. The running time is 1 hour and 30 minutes.
Purchase tickets here.
The cast includes:
- Catherine Donohue: Shelby Tyler
- Frances O’Connell: Camilla Rodgers
- Charlotte Purcell: Emily Quade
- Pearl Payne: Kristina Faison
- Tom Donohue: Brandon Maher
- Man #1 (Mr. Reed/Announcer/Son/Judge #1): Kenneth Faison
- Man #2 (Dr. Dalitsch/Judge #2): Richard Schanck
- Man #3: (Leonard Grossman/Dr. Roundtree/Company Dr.): Jeff Maher
Production team:
- Director: Tessa Silvestro
- Assistant Director: Carlton Silvestro
- Producer: Robin Finnacom
- Stage Manager: Erika Nevis
- Lighting Design: Dave Kyser
- Sound Design: Jay McKulka
- Set Design: Tessa Silvestro
- Costumes: Jen Taubert