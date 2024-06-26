Three Notch Theatre Serves Up ‘Big Fish’
The Newtowne Players’ next production will be a musical, “Big Fish,” from July 5 – 28, 2024,
Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, “Big Fish” tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest … and then some!
Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him — most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. But their son Will, frustrated by these stories and about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales. Overflowing with heart and humor, “Big Fish” is an extraordinary musical that reminds us why we love going to the theater — for an experience that’s richer, funnier and bigger than life itself.
Show times July 5 – 28 will be 8pm Thursdays-Saturdays and 3pm Sundays.
Adults $20; special discount groups $17; children 6-11 $15; and younger than 5 free. (The play is not recommended for young children.)
Buy tickets here.
Cast:
Edward Bloom – Chad Mildenstein
Sandra Bloom – Sarah Gravelle
Will Bloom – Bradley Evans
Young Will Bloom – Ethan Howell
Josephine – Emily Quade
Amos Callaway – Carlton Silvestro
Karl the Giant – Luke Rowe
The Witch – Erin Graves
Don Price – Erich Engel-Cope
Zacky Price – Fletcher Sullivan
Young Jenny Hill – Eliza Eschenbrenner
Older Jenny Hill – Stacey Park
Doc Bennett – Steve Pugh
Sandra’s Friends – Akira Pickering, Tina Faison
Ensemble – Phoebe Gilbert, Heather Farley, Rachael Howell, Jadyn Minnigh
The theatre is at 21744 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park, MD.