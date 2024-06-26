Three Notch Theatre Serves Up ‘Big Fish’

Posted by Lexi Leader on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 · Leave a Comment

The Newtowne Players’ next production will be a musical, “Big Fish,” from July 5 – 28, 2024,

Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, “Big Fish” tells the story of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest … and then some!

Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him — most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. But their son Will, frustrated by these stories and about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales. Overflowing with heart and humor, “Big Fish” is an extraordinary musical that reminds us why we love going to the theater — for an experience that’s richer, funnier and bigger than life itself.

​Show times July 5 – 28 will be 8pm Thursdays-Saturdays and 3pm Sundays.

Adults $20; special discount groups $17; children 6-11 $15; and younger than 5 free. (The play is not recommended for young children.)

Buy tickets here.

Cast:

​Edward Bloom – Chad Mildenstein

Sandra Bloom – Sarah Gravelle

Will Bloom – Bradley Evans

Young Will Bloom – Ethan Howell

Josephine – Emily Quade

Amos Callaway – Carlton Silvestro

Karl the Giant – Luke Rowe

The Witch – Erin Graves

Don Price – Erich Engel-Cope

Zacky Price – Fletcher Sullivan

Young Jenny Hill – Eliza Eschenbrenner

Older Jenny Hill – Stacey Park

Doc Bennett – Steve Pugh

Sandra’s Friends – Akira Pickering, Tina Faison

​Ensemble – Phoebe Gilbert, Heather Farley, Rachael Howell, Jadyn Minnigh

The theatre is at 21744 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park, MD.