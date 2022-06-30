Three Notch Presents ‘Something Rotten’

Posted by Lexi Leader on Thursday, June 30, 2022 · Leave a Comment

By James LePore

Welcome to the Renaissance! No, not the stuffy old remember-names-and-places from your school days, but rather Broadway’s fast-paced, witty musical set in the late 1500s, recreated on the Three Notch Theatre stage.

Two playwrights, Nigel and Nick Bottom, are trying to come up with an idea for a show before they lose their patronage. It isn’t easy when all everyone can talk about is their rival, William Shakespeare — portrayed as a rock star of the times. The young playwright shows some talent though, and catches the attention of Shakespeare, who wants to devilishly glean what their play is about by any means possible.

Meanwhile, Thomas Nostradomus, nephew of THE Nostradomus, provides Nick with some hazy predictions of what the “next big thing” will be. Based on this prediction, the older brother lunges headfirst into writing the world’s first musical, a rather offbeat version of a play you know — sorry, no spoilers here. The younger brother, who not-so-secretly admires Shakespeare, sticks to his instincts, falls in love with the daughter of a nasty Puritan, and ultimately shines in his own light.

The show’s songs are extremely funny and catchy, and you will undoubtedly be singing them on the way back to your car. This reviewer did.

The portrayal of Shakespeare is deliciously over-the-top and draws the audience into his mystique of celebrity with pageantry and fanfare, as well as performing some of the most-repeatable songs and dialogue.

This production is rated PG-13, for some very brief mentions of sexuality.

Something Rotten opens on Friday, July 1, and runs Thursdays through Sundays until July 24. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances are at 8 pm, and Sunday shows are 3:30 pm matinees. Tickets are available at here and are adults $18, seniors/students/military $15, and children $13.

The Three Notch Theatre is at 21744 S Coral Drive in Lexington Park.