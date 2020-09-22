There’s Still Time to Register to Vote

Posted by Steny Hoyer on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 · Leave a Comment

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD) reminds everyone that today, September 22, is National Voter Registration Day, which is observed on the fourth Tuesday of September.

“The right to vote is sacred, such a privilege. And it is the duty of every patriotic citizen to participate in our democracy by choosing leaders for our communities, our states, and our country,” the congressman said in a video message.

“Those who are not yet registered to vote can still do so in every state. But deadlines are fast approaching. With many Americans voting by mail this year, this year it is critical to make sure that you are registered to vote as early as possible to allow time to request and receive your ballot, and send it back so it can be counted accurately,” he continued. “To register or check your registration, visit www.vote.gov today. It’s fast and easy, and it’s your voice in our democracy. Your voice deserves to be heard in this year’s election, so don’t be left out.”

View the congressman’s video here.

The Maryland State Board of Elections has a list of statewide ballot drop box locations for the 2020 general election as well as the dates each ballot drop box location will be available to voters. Once open, the ballot drop boxes will remain open until Election Day, November 3, at 8 pm. In all, 283 ballot drop boxes will be available at 282 locations around the state. Click here for other voting information in Maryland.

