There’s Still Time to Fill Out 2020 Census

Posted by Lexi Leader on Friday, September 4, 2020

The COVID-19 crisis underscores just how important the 2020 Census is to Maryland’s future funding for services like health care, emergency services, and more. Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership reminds residents that it’s not too late to fill out their 2020 Census.

As of September 1, Maryland’s self-response rate was at 69.3%, while the national self-response rate was 64.9%.

St. Mary’s County’s 2020 self-response rate was 69.1% total and 61% via the Internet, as of September 1. The county’s 2010 self-response rate was 63.5%.

The Census Bureau is working to complete data collection as quickly and safely as possible, while ensuring a complete and accurate count as it strives to comply with the law and statutory deadlines. All offices are scheduled to complete their work by September 30, 2020, according to 2020census.gov.

The Census can be completed online, by phone, or by mail.

Click here for more information on the 2020 Census and to respond online.